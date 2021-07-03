‘They could regret this’ – Should Cardiff City sanction transfer for in-demand attacker? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are set for a busy summer as Mick McCarthy looks to reshape the squad for what will be his first full season in charge of the Bluebirds.

Whilst fans will be excited about potential incomings, departures are to be expected and one man who could leave is Max Watters.

The striker was signed in January from League Two Crawley but he didn’t get many opportunities to impress under McCarthy and it’s been suggested he could depart to newly-promoted Peterborough this summer.

But, should Cardiff let him go? Is a loan or permanent move the best bet for the club? Here our writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think they’ll be tempted to let him go to be honest.

It seems as though Mick McCarthy doesn’t particularly have massive plans for him and if that is the case it’s best to let him go.

I do wonder whether a loan could be the better way to go in some ways, as Cardiff can then see how he performs in the Championship and potentially keep him if he does well.

Saying that, if they feel they can get a decent fee for him and he is not a part of McCarthy’s longer term plans it might be best for all involved to see him head to Peterborough.

Peterborough are quite good at helping players like this along so it could be a decent move for him.

Ben Wignall

Watters was a Neil Harris signing at Cardiff back in January but unfortunately for the striker, Harris was sacked just days later and Mick McCarthy just didn’t seem to fancy him.

Even though McCarthy preferred for wingers and attacking midfielders to support Kieffer Moore, Watters only got two opportunities off the bench and you can’t see him being in favour next season unless he really impresses in pre-season.

There’s clearly a goal scorer there though in Watters considering he scored 13 times in 15 League Two outings for Crawley, and as for Peterborough’s interest you’d imagine the way the club is run they’d want to sign Watters permanently and not loan off a league rival.

Similarly it may be too early for Cardiff to sell Watters – he hasn’t exactly been given too many chances and if he’s loaned out to Peterborough or a similar club and starts to find the back of the net then it will prove exactly why he was signed in the first place.

I do think that Cardiff should let Watters depart if he’s not in McCarthy’s plans, but it should only be a loan.

Chris Gallagher

They could regret this, if it’s a permanent move.

It’s hard to judge Watters because the reality is that he simply hasn’t been given a chance to show what he can do under Mick McCarthy. Of course, with the former Ireland boss doing well overall since coming in, you can’t really argue that it’s been the wrong call.

However, that doesn’t mean Watters isn’t capable of thriving in the Championship, he just needs to be given time to show what he can do.

Realistically, that needs to come away from Cardiff, so a loan to Peterborough would be ideal for the Welsh side, who can then make a decision further down the line.

Selling him would be a big risk and it’s one that could come back to haunt Cardiff.