‘They could push for more’ – Nottingham Forest valuation of Sheffield United and West Ham target emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest reportedly want £15 million for defender Matty Cash after rejecting a £10 million offer from Sheffield United for the 22-year-old.

Forest face another season in the Championship after missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

That may be without Cash as after impressing in his first full season at right-back, he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer – including West Ham and Sheffield United.

The Daily Mail reported earlier today that Forest rejected a £10 million offer from the Blades for the defender.

According to Sky Sports, the East Midlands club are hoping to sell the player for close to £15 million.

But is that a fair price for the 22-year-old?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

Yeah, it’s the going rate for a top Championship player these days.

Cash might have only had eight goal involvements from right-back, but he’s got everything you want from a modern-day full-back and the Premier League sides should recognise that.

£10m is a laughable offer from Sheffield United and Forest shouldn’t be accepting anything less than £15m.

They hold all the cards here and need to look at sparking a bidding war in the top-flight.

Do you know the club these 15 Nottingham Forest players started their career with?

1 of 15 What club did Lewis Grabban start his career with? Brentford Norwich City Crystal Palace Reading

George Harbey

I think they could push for more to be honest.

Cash has come up leaps and bounds since being converted into a right-back, and he has all the attributes he needs to become a top wing-back in the future.

He is excellent going forward and overlapping Joe Lolley and his one-on-one defensive work has really improved too, so it doesn’t surprise me to see the likes of Sheffield United interested in him.

Having signed a new deal until 2023 this season, Forest simply have no reason to sell him anytime soon, and they should look to push for more money in my opinion.

£20m should be the minimum, in my view.

Jacob Potter

I think it’s a fair valuation.

Cash has shown that he could be playing at a higher level than the Championship, with a number of strong performances for Nottingham Forest this season.

I’m not surprised to hear that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing him ahead of the new season.

Forest will not be willing to sell their key players on the cheap, as they’ll be keen to win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight next season.

I think in today’s market, it’s a fair valuation of Cash, and they’ll be hoping that the other interested parties submit formal offers to spark a bidding war to secure his services ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.