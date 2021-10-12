‘They could mount a serious push for promotion’ – Are Coventry City the real deal this season?

Coventry City have been the surprise package in the Championship this season with many tipping the Sky Blues as relegation candidates at the start of the campaign.

Mark Robins’ men sit third and have won all six of their league home matches following their return to the CBS Arena. One for the romantics for certain but a 5-0 defeat at Luton Town in their last away game did raise questions over their staying power in the top six going into the second international break of the season.

Coming out of it they travel to eighth placed Blackburn Rovers to prove that they can be successful on their travels.

Writer George Harbey waxed lyrical of the Sky Blues’ early season form on The Debate this morning on FLW TV and he can see the Sky Blues in with a shout of finishing in the top six right up until the end of the season.

George Harbey said: “They’ve been tremendous, I think a lot of people expected them to have a bit of a bounce at home returning to the Coventry Building Society Arena after so long.

“They’ve won each of their six home games which is just tremendous and when you consider who they’ve faced as well, they’ve faced Fulham and scored four goals in the second half. The likes of Cardiff, Forest, Boro, all big clubs who’ll hope to be fighting at the top end towards the end of the season.

“They could mount a serious push for promotion this season.”

Have Coventry City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Coventry City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Sheffield United? Higher Lower

A mouth-watering prospect for all Coventry but if the likes of Fankaty Dabo, Ian Maatsen and more importantly Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres can continue firing on all cylinders then they will be in with a chance.

The Fulham result certainly sent a message to the rest of the division to take the Sky Blues seriously and with some experienced players to come in from the fringes it is hard to make a case against them pushing for a top six finish come May.