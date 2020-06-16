‘They could live to regret this one’ – Sunderland exit on the cards this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set to lose Bali Mumba this summer, with the midfielder set for a move to Norwich City.

According to The Northern Echo, Carrow Road is looking like the 18-year-old’s destination, with the current Premier League club willing to pay £750k for the service of Mumba.

Mumba has managed only 10 appearances for Sunderland over the last two seasons, but are the club making a mistake offloading him?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

They’re making a big mistake here.

I’m surprised that Mumba hasn’t featured more than he has for Sunderland’s first-team, as I believe he’s a player that could be a great player for them in the future.

But if Sunderland are to cash-in on the young midfielder, then I think it shows a real lack of ambition by the club about where they are at this moment in time.

The club should be doing all they can to keep Mumba at the club, and I’m sure the Stadium of Light faithful would voice their displeasure if he was to depart on a permanent basis.

Phil Parkinson should be looking to give some of the club’s younger players a chance in the first-team next season, and Mumba would be one of my first choices to be given an opportunity to impress.

Sunderland will definitely regret cashing in on him if this report is true.

Ned Holmes

I think they could live to regret this one, if I’m honest.

Mumba looks a really interesting prospect and someone that could’ve contributed to the first team over the next few years.

Ahead of another season in League One, Sunderland should be looking to build a strong foundation and set up a long-term plan.

For me, letting your bright prospects leave doesn’t fit in with that.

It may be the case that the Black Cats feel as though they have to let him go but this looks like one they’ll regret in the future.

George Dagless

I would keep him.

Mumba is a good young player and I do think Sunderland need to be looking at letting the kids takeover in the coming seasons as they try to get out of League One.

A lot of the experienced heads that have been at the club of late have let the side down and it’s the youth players that will need to be given a chance now.

For me, Mumba would have been important next season but, at the same time, Sunderland perhaps need the money and this is the position they find themselves in – with teams in the Premier League more than capable of poaching their talent.

They should be keeping him, but I am not overly surprised we’re seeing him whisked away.