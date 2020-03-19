‘They could have a real problem’ – Luton Town’s situation as football suspension rumbles on: Six Pointer

The football suspension is rumbling on in Britain and it seems to be going at a slower and slower pace with every passing day.

We are expecting a return to action on April 3 as things stand but that is looking more and more optimistic as each day passes. Euro 2020 has already been postponed to give some idea of the seriousness.

It has left clubs in limbo. It has especially left those battling at each end of their tables wondering what happens next. Luton currently sit second bottom of the Championship with nine matches left to play.

So in today’s Six Pointer, we take a look at the Hatters’ situation…

What will the overriding feeling about the break be at Luton?

“I think they are likely to be among the more contented clubs in the division.

“The Hatters will be disappointed on the whole with how their season has gone and although they remained in with a shout of survival, with just one win in their previous four matches, it was not looking too likely.

“So the break may allow them to hit the ground running at the restart, whilst others around them may falter.”

What will this mean for the players’ training?

“As with every other club in the country, The Hatters’ usual training regime has been put on hold with players being told to stay at home.

“However, Luton are a smart club. They will have given their players instructions on what to do and how to train in isolation so I don’t suspect there will be any fitness issues upon their return to action.”

What about those players coming to the end of their deals?

“It is one of the bigger questions. If the season is to resume, how do they deal with the cut off at the end of June for players whose contracts are running down?

“According to Transfermarkt, Graeme Jones will have 16 players out of contract by the end of June so they could have a real problem if they are asked to finish the season much later than usual.

“Harry Cornick, Kazenga LuaLua and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu are all among those whose futures are unsure, whilst loanees such as Izzy Brown, James Bolton, James Bree and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also set to depart.”

What would be the ideal situation for The Hatters?

“I suppose in an ideal world, the season would be voided.

“As mentioned earlier, the club still have a shot at survival, but if you were to offer them certain survival through a cancelled season then I am sure they would take that in order to save their status.”

What is actually going to happen?

“The EFL announced financial support plans on Wednesday as they look to ensure that the season finishes.

“So it looks like finishing the current campaigns will be the top priority for every league, although when that actually happens very much remains to be seen.”

What can the fans be reassured by?

“I suppose the main reassuring factor is that every other side is in the same situation.

“Usually when a crisis hits in football it is very much focused on one club who are, more often than not, left alone.

“Fans of all clubs can, therefore, take solace in the fact that every team in the world pretty much is battling the same issues.”