‘They could handle that level’ – Paul Lambert makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

Ipswich Town got off to a winning start in their 2020/21 league campaign in League One as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 at Portman Road on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys will be eager to keep themselves within touching distance of the promotion-chasing pack in the third-tier for as long as possible.

They finished 11th in the League One table last term, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It’s been an interesting summer transfer window at Portman Road, with manager Paul Lambert looking to keep some of his key players at the club as they target promotion back into the Championship.

Speaking in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, Lambert revealed that he is keen to see both Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni loaned out before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

“Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them.

“Idris has got an injury in his back at the minute, but he’s doing alright. He needs games as well, without a doubt. A really good talent, without a doubt. He just needs to play football games.”

Lambert went on to admit that he is keen to see them playing their football in League Two, as he felt they could cope with the required standard in the fourth-tier.

“Dobra’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you.”

“Ideally I would like them to go to League Two, if that can happen, great. They’re are good players and they could handle that level.”

The Verdict:

This sounds as though it’ll be the best move for both parties.

Both players are unlikely to get consistent minutes under their belt in the Ipswich first-team, so it would make sense for them to head out on loan this season.

If they can both impress in a temporary spell away from Portman Road, then we could well see them challenging for a first-team spot in future seasons.

This is a smart move by the club if they can send them out on loan.