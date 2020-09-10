‘They could do far worse’ – Sheffield Wednesday want Premier League player transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore on a permanent deal this summer, as per Sun journalist Alan Nixon

The attacker has struggled to make an impact at the Hawthorns since moving to the club from Cardiff City last summer, and a departure form the club looks inevitable for the 26-year-old.

So, would Sheffield Wednesday be a good destination for Zohore? Would he be a good signing for Monk’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Ned Holmes

Even after the arrivals of Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga, you’ve got to say that Wednesday’s frontline looks weak.

The Owls will need to score goals if they’re going to overcome the 12-point deduction that they’re starting the season with and with that in mind, signing a new striker should be top priority.

A move for Zohore could be a good solution. He’s shown himself a capable goalscorer at this level and a powerful forward that can bring others into play.

You’d imagine Monk is going to want to have the likes of Izzy Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Windass bursting forward and the 26-year-old could be a good focal point for them to play off.

With West Brom needing funds to bolster their squad for their return to the top flight, the Owls may be able to get a good deal here.

What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

Jacob Potter

They could do far worse than Zohore.

Sheffield Wednesday only have Jordan Rhodes as their recognised senior option in attack, so it’s vital that Garry Monk adds a striker to his squad this term.

Zohore struggled for consistent game time in the West Brom squad last season, and with the Baggies winning promotion into the Premier League, you have to imagine that he’ll be pushed further down the pecking order now that Oliver Burke has arrived at The Hawthorns.

Zohore has already shown that he can score goals in the Championship with Cardiff City, and I think that he’d be an excellent addition to the Sheffield Wednesday team.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if other teams were interested in signing Zohore before the transfer window reaches a conclusion, and the Owls need to act swiftly to get this deal over the line.

George Harbey

I think this definitely makes sense from an Owls perspective.

Zohore has stood out at this level before for Cardiff City, nearly reaching double figures and chipping with a decent amount of assists for the Bluebirds as they won promotion from the Championship in 2017/18 under Neil Warnock, so he knows how to find the net and knows how to be successful in this division.

He struggled to perform in the Premier League, but despite being frozen out at West Brom, five goals in 20 games isn’t a woeful record for someone who hasn’t played as much as what he would have wanted to, so he will be eager to get out and prove a point to his critics ahead of next season.

Wednesday are definitely in need of another striker given the departure of Steven Fletcher in the summer, and replacing him with a quick, tall and powerful player in Zohore would be a positive move.

He’s only 26 years of age, too, so he still has time to get back to his best, and he’d be a shrewd addition for the Owls.