‘They could do far worse’ – Player decision facing Leeds United this summer: The verdict

Gaetano Berardi has insisted that Leeds United’s promotion push is more important than his own future at Elland Road, which looks uncertain at this time.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and on the cusp of a Premier League return. However, for Berardi, he’s out of contract this summer and has been quizzed on his future.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 31-year-old said: “I don’t know, I just want to finish the season as best we can. There are bigger things to do before I think about my future.”

A chance to play in the Premier League, should Leeds get there, feels like too much of a good opportunity for Berardi to pass up.

Here, our writers discuss whether the centre-back should be retained in the Premier League…

George Dagless

It depends if they can sign better defenders.

This window is set to be one unlike any other in recent years with finances set to be tight and, though Leeds could have Premier League money to spend, they will still want to be wise with what they do.

There is little doubt that they need extra options in defence and so unless they can get in enough to the point where Berardi is no longer needed, I can see him staying.

Personally, that’s what I think will happen.

Jacob Potter

I think he deserves a shot in the Premier League.

Berardi has had some moments to forget with Leeds, but on the whole, he’s been a fantastic servant to the Yorkshire-based club.

He’s proven to be a strong enough back-up option to the likes of Ben White and Liam Cooper this season, so I think he deserves a one-year extension on his current deal at Elland Road.

Having players of Berardi’s quality on their books is important for Leeds, and I think they’d be making the safe, but right decision in keeping him at the club ahead of next season.

They could do far worse than Berardi, that’s for sure.

George Harbey

I personally think that Berardi should be kept on by Leeds even if they are promoted to the top-flight, as I think it’s essential that Marcelo Bielsa keeps the core of the squad together.

Berardi has found regular game time hard to come by this season, but that’s bound to be natural when Liam Cooper and Ben White have performed so well alongside each other and Leeds have conceded the least amount of goals in the division.

Whenever he is called upon, Berardi puts his body on the line and puts a shift in for the Whites, and his passion and tenacity is adored by the Elland Road faithful.

Even if it’s only a one-year deal, I think having him around the club and having his presence inside the dressing room would be beneficial for Leeds as they look to cement their place in the top-flight, if they get there of course.

He is clearly a popular figure and respected by his teammates, and he could be a useful squad option. I don’t think that Leeds’ squad needs refreshing and strengthening all too much if they go up.

