‘They could do a lot worse’ – Sunderland plot free-agent transfer move: The verdict

Sunderland are weighing up a move for free-agent Danny Graham, as per EADT.

The Black Cats face strong competition from Ipswich Town for the striker whom was released by Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

Graham is of course no stranger to Sunderland having spent three years at the club from 2013 until 2016, and he could be set for a reunion with the Black Cats as manager Phil Parkinson looks to enhance his squad to ensure a promotion push is on the cards.

So, would the former Watford striker be a good addition for Sunderland? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

I think he could be.

He’s still got plenty to offer and showed that in the Championship last season for Blackburn Rovers.

Perhaps a step down would see him score more goals and Sunderland need that after struggling to find a striker that’s going to hit the net regularly.

He obviously knows the club but things are very different there now to when he was last there and he could be a real talisman for players and fans to rally around.

On a free, I think it’s a deal that makes plenty of sense.

Alfie Burns

This could be a really good deal for Sunderland to oversee this summer.

Graham has been superb over the course of his career with Blackburn, proving age is just a number and making a huge impact in the Championship.

For what it is worth, I was surprised that Blackburn didn’t extend Graham’s deal, which maybe tells you all you need to know about his ability stepping back into League One and linking up with Sunderland.

Phil Parkinson needs solid players he can trust to get the Black Cats out of League One and Graham is one of those.

Jacob Potter

They could do a lot worse.

Graham hasn’t exactly had the most prolific of records in front of goal this season with Blackburn, and I wasn’t surprised to see him leave the club at the end of this year’s league campaign.

But at the age of 34, I still think he’s got something to offer at a relatively high level.

Sunderland certainly could benefit from signing a striker in the summer, as their current options aren’t anywhere near good enough if they’re to be taken seriously as promotion candidates.

This would be a move that suits both parties involved.