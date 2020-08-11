‘They could do a lot worse’ – Blackburn Rovers plotting transfer swoop for EFL goalkeeper: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears according to Teesside Live.

Pears has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Boro in his breakthrough season with the club during the 2019/20 season.

He kept seven clean sheets in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, as they finished 17th in the second-tier standings.

It appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Blackburn eyeing a move for him during the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray will be looking to sign a goalkeeper at the earliest of opportunities, after Christian Walton’s loan spell reached a conclusion last season.

But would Pears be a good signing for Blackburn, and is he needed?

We discuss….

Louie Chandler:

At this stage in time I think any goalkeeper will do for Blackburn Rovers, with no senior shot-stoppers currently on their books.

Pears performed admirably in what was a really poor Middlesbrough side last season and at 22 he certainly has a lot of room to improve further.

I would worry about him being the number one choice at Blackburn if he is brought in and think Mowbray should be looking at a slightly more experienced option as well in order to tip them into the top-six.

But Pears would be an excellent option to have and would offer real competition to whoever else may be brought in.

Sam Rourke:

I can see the logic here.

When he’s played for Boro, Pears has impressed more often than not and is very vocal for a keeper of his age, he’s not afraid to bark orders to the team in front of him.

He’s an agile keeper that is strong at reflex saves, though is still a work in progress and would need patience and time if Mowbray did sign him up.

Pears could do with being more dominant in the box from set piece situations, but in time, Pears has the foundations to become a really good goalkeeper.

Whether Pears is good enough to start week in, week out yet for Blackburn remains to be seen, but I could see the why Blackburn are holding an interest in the player.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

They need to be looking to add a goalkeeper this summer and I think Pears is a very decent stopper at this level.

I’m sure Middlesbrough fans might like to see him sticking around for a bit longer but Blackburn would certainly benefit if they can get him so perhaps they’ll make a real play for him.

It’s clear that they need to add between the sticks and I think they could do a lot worse than Pears.