“They could do a lot worse” – 43-year-old emerges on Charlton Athletic’s radar: The verdict

Dean Holden is being considered by the Charlton Athletic hierarchy following the club’s decision to part company with Ben Garner yesterday evening, as per a Twitter update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Addicks currently sit 17th in the third-tier standings with Garner lasting just 20 league games at the helm of the London club.

Holden has held an assistant manager’s role during the vast majority of his coaching career thus far, although he has been tasked in the hot seat at Oldham Athletic, Bristol City and a short spell as Stoke City’s caretaker boss.

The 43-year-old is currently without a job after his brief stint as caretaker manager at the Bet 365 Stadium came to an end as a result of Alex Neil’s arrival.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Holden and whether or not he should be tasked with the current vacancy at The Valley…

Billy Mulley

Holden has displayed positive signs in his coaching career and it is fair to say that he has accumulated a good level of experience at just 43 years of age.

Someone who has proven to be rather flexible in his approach when he has been tasked in the hot seat, he is certainly someone who can help Charlton gain consistency when it comes to results.

He represents a different kind of option than Garner too because he is someone whose priority will not be bringing a unique style of football to The Valley.

I think Holden will be one of the better candidates that the Addicks will be able to attract as they look to fill their vacancy, but ultimately, it will be interesting to see how they approach this significant decision.

Marcus Ally

Holden is quite a high profile name, considering the right-thinking managers that would be put off by the job for the actions of the club’s hierarchy in the last couple of seasons.

An experienced coach with an adaptable style of play, that may suit the current squad in prioritising results over looking to embed a brand of football at the club.

Holden would be a better appointment than someone like Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink or Kenny Jackett, with it seemingly impossible to second guess which way Thomas Sandgaard will turn, given the inconsistency in his judgment and investment over an extended period.

Holden is not completely inspiring, but not many inspiring options will be interested in the role, they could do a lot worse and for that reason, Addicks supporters would be slightly relieved to see him appointed.

Declan Harte

Holden couldn’t quite make it work in the Championship when he was with Bristol City, so taking the step down to League One makes the most sense for him.

He has earned a coaching role with the Robins and at Stoke City, so he certainly has a great football expertise.

The 43-year old will likely look to implement an attacking style of play, which should make him one of the more popular candidates for the position.

While his lack of experience is a concern, perhaps Holden is the man to turn things around for the Addicks.