‘They could certainly do a lot worse’ – Big decision awaits Preston North End and 32-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A surprise January signing from League One side Fleetwood Town, Ched Evans has proven critics wrong at Preston North End since arriving at Deepdale.

It made no sense to some that Alex Neil would want to bring in a striker the wrong side of 30 years old, especially one who had netted just five times in the league below this season.

Evans came with a lot of baggage as well with supporters split down the middle in regards to his past personal conduct, but when he was given a chance on the pitch for North End he soon proved to be a useful asset.

The 32-year-old has scored three times for PNE – 0ne of them being an incredible left-footed volley against Millwall – but what has been more impressive is his general work rate and link-up play to bring others into attacks.

His performances have apparently attracted the attention of Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, and with Evans out of contract at the end of the current season, the striker may be looking to assess his options this summer.

Should PNE get their first though and offer him an extension? We asked our FLW writers for their say…

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that they should consider it.

While some may not be a fan, there’s no doubt that he’s a good striker.

Evans has scored three goals in 15 appearances since moving to Preston – a tally which shows promise considering just how poor the Lilywhites have been at times.

Of course Preston will want to assess their options as there’s likely to be several strikers on the market this summer, but they could certainly do a lot worse than Ched Evans.

He can clearly do a job at Championship level and that mustn’t be underestimated.

Are these 17 facts about Preston North End’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 PNE's first official badge had three red roses on it True False

Ned Holmes

Preston’s striking options have long been a concern for me, so I don’t think they can afford to let Ched Evans leave.

The striker has proven a very useful addition so far not just in front of goal but also with his link-up play.

The forward line is not an area of strength at Deepdale by any means so renewing Evans’ contract makes a huge amount of sense.

I’d like to see further additions but keeping the 32-year-old is a move they should be making, though only on a short-term deal if possible.

George Harbey

I wouldn’t, no.

Evans has been decent since joining Preston, but he hasn’t scored a huge amount of goals and I think there is scope to bring in somebody more prolific.

Evans is 32 and approaching the age of 33, so financially, would it make sense to tie him down to a new deal, or bring in someone with more sell-on value and potential?

I’d definitely be going with the latter, and there are plenty of typical Preston signings out there.

It was a bit of a bizarre signing in the first place, and I think they should bid farewell this summer.