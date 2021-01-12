‘They could be holding out for around £4 million to £5 million’ – Assessing future of Nottingham Forest, Derby and QPR target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Doncaster Rovers have reportedly rejected a £1.5 million bid for in-demand midfielder Ben Whiteman.

According to Football Insider, Preston North End made the seven-figure bid but it is understood that QPR, Derby County and Nottingham Forest are also keen.

So, how much is Whiteman worth? And where would be the best place for him to move?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think he’s worth double that at the very, very least.

He’s been Doncaster’s main goal-scoring threat and that’s from midfield, whilst he’s also one of League One’s most prolific players for scoring and setting up chances.

That kind of player, particularly these days, is so rare and I think he’s worth far more than £1.5 million and Doncaster know that.

They are in a position of strength as he still has over two years left on his contract and in the current climate finances are tight so they can easily price teams out.

I think they could be holding out for around £4 million to £5 million to be honest and I’d be surprised if anyone paid that this particular month.

He’d be worth that in normal conditions for sure, though.

Chris Thorpe

I think Doncaster are taking the biscuit a bit by rejecting that kind of money – clearly they are saying that other clubs should keep their hands off Whiteman this month.

That sort of money is huge for any League One club and I refuse to believe Donny could do without that type of fee in the club coffers.

He’s a great player at that level but isn’t worth much more than £750,000 in my opinion.

I think Forest would be his best move as he would be joining a club that is in much need of a new presence in midfield, with Whiteman offering something different to what they already have at their disposal.

Jake Sanders

Whilst all three of these sides are currently fighting relegation, I think that a move to one of Nottingham Forest or Derby would be Whiteman’s best choice here.

And although Whiteman has never played at Championship level, he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in League One.

And therefore, I’d have to say that Doncaster should be setting an asking price of around £2.5 million to £3 million – with the £1.5m bid that Doncaster rejected far too cheap for a 24-year-old enjoying the best season of his career.

Either Derby or Forest would be an excellent next career move for Whiteman, in what has the potential to be an exciting few weeks for the midfielder.