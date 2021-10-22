‘They could be, along with Coventry’ – Millwall’s Jed Wallace makes Blackpool claim

Millwall’s Jed Wallace has backed Blackpool to be a surprise package in the Championship after a fine win at Reading in midweek.

The Tangerines found themselves two goals down at half-time on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Scott Dann and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

But Neil Critchley’s side fought back, with Owen Dale firing in from the edge of the area and Jerry Yates heading in. Yates then turned the game its head, winning all three points for Blackpool after netting from the penalty spot.

Blackpool have now won four of their last six games and are up to 12th in the Championship, having enjoyed a fine return to the second tier.

The night before Blackpool’s turnaround at Reading, Jed Wallace scored for Millwall in a dramatic late win at Sheffield United. Billy Sharp equalised for the hosts, before Jake Cooper netted in injury time.

He took time to single out Blackpool’s win for praise, though, speaking on the Totally Football League Show this week.

He said: “We played them three or four weeks ago, just before the first international break, and we sneaked a 2-1 against them with another Jake Cooper last-minute winner.

“They felt dangerous on the day. (Keshi) Anderson, (Shayne) Lavery, (Jerry) Yates, they’ve got pace on the transition, (Josh) Bowler on the wing who is a really good dribbler.

“I think any team against any other team in the Championship especially, to come from 2-0 down and turn it around and win 3-2 is all credit to them.

“They could be, along with Coventry, probably two teams who no-one expected to be sneaking towards the top half of the table.”

The Verdict

It’s refreshing to hear a top Championship player talk about another Championship side so positively and as if he is a pundit.

Blackpool have certainly exceeded so many expectations already, and you look at their squad on paper, there isn’t an awful lot of Championship experience there.

But their pressing off the ball and tenacity has been so impressive, and I back them to have a strong season back in the second tier now.