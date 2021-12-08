‘They can do better’ – Former Celtic boss keen on Ipswich Town role: The verdict 

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are facing a crucial decision over who to appoint as Paul Cook’s successor and there are already a number of names being put forwards as potential candidates for the job.

According to a report from the Daily Record, Neil Lennon is now interested in potentially taking over from Cook at Portman Road. That comes with him aiming to get back into the dugout having been out of work since leaving Celtic for the second time in February this year.

Lennon is thought to be interested in the prospect of working with Ipswich’s ambitious owners and try and lead them to challenge for promotion. He has already been reported to have held talks with former Ipswich boss Paul Lambert over the possibility of managing the club.

So, with Lennon potentially keen on the job, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right man for the job…

Ben Wignall

With the type of manager Ipswich can probably attract with their ambition and finances, they can do better than Lennon.

You look at the Northern Irishman’s honours and see he’s a five-time Scottish Premiership winner with Celtic so you assume he must have something about him, but his one venture down to England with Bolton Wanderers didn’t go well at all.

He left the Trotters in 2016 with the club bottom of the Championship and his last spell at Celtic ended in disaster as well, so his stock isn’t exactly high at the moment.

I think that Lennon does need to rebuild himself somewhere but I am not convinced that Ipswich are the best fit for him right now.

Ipswich can probably attract a manager with a better track record in England as well than Lennon so it would be a surprise to see him end up at Portman Road.

1 of 26 Portman Road? Yes No

Billy Mulley

I am not too sure where my head is at in regard to who would be right for the job at Ipswich Town, as I was fully convinced that Paul Cook was the perfect candidate when he first arrived.

Neil Lennon has seen excellent in his managerial career and could come in and install confidence and form back into the Ipswich side, but in my mind, a younger, progressive manager would be a better fit.

The atmosphere around Ipswich might not be the best, as they have lots of Championship standard players who are not getting too many minutes in League One.

It is difficult to determine what will be the best solution for Ipswich. A tried and tested manager might see more immediate results but not bring the sustainability factor, whilst a young and progressive manager will need patience.

Lennon will be hoping to get back into management soon but I am not too sure that this is the right job for him.

Josh Cole

Although Lennon did achieve a great deal of success during his time at Celtic, there is no guarantee that he will be able to take Ipswich to new heights.

During his spell with Bolton Wanderers, the 50-year-old was unable to make a lasting impact at the club as he only won 18 of the 79 games that he oversaw as their manager.

Considering that Ipswich are aiming to launch a push for a top-six finish this season, it could be argued that they should avoid taking a risk on Lennon.

Instead of hiring the Northern Irishman, the Tractor Boys should instead be looking at the possibility of drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the third-tier as a coach.