Highlights Leeds United have shown promise and recorded big wins away from home in recent matches.

Leeds' pace and quality in the final third make them better suited to playing away where there is more space.

Leeds will hope to continue their positive form and aim for promotion, not wanting other contenders to open up a gap in the league standings.

Sam Parkin believes playing away from Elland Road could suit Leeds United ahead of their trip to Hull City this evening.

Leeds United enjoy big wins away from home

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Whites, but they have shown real promise in the past few weeks, which includes recording big wins at Ipswich and Millwall.

Daniel Farke’s side beat the high-flying Tractor Boys 4-3 in August, where the front four were all on the scoresheet.

And, with a more settled side, Leeds ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Millwall on Sunday, which felt like a statement victory considering the poor record they had at The Den in the past decade or so.

Next up, Farke’s men make the shorter trip to Hull, in what will be a challenging test given the Tigers’ record on their own patch since Liam Rosenior came in.

Yet, speaking on the ‘What the EFL?’ podcast, Parkin explained why Leeds being away from home could actually benefit them.

“That’s seven goals for Leeds on the road since Daniel Farke has had that bit more clarity about what his squad is going to look like. At Elland Road they’re probably going to come up against sides that sit in and show no ambition, so maybe this is going to be a pattern we’re going to see.

“They can be devastating away from home when teams come onto them. Millwall had a go, but at Elland Road it may be difficult to break teams down.”

Are Leeds better suited to playing away from home?

You can certainly see Parkin’s point here, as Leeds are a side that are stacked with pace and quality in the final third.

Therefore, they will naturally benefit from playing in a game where there is more space in behind, and, generally, that will happen more often away from home.

As the pundit says, many sides, like Sheffield Wednesday, will go to Leeds and they will defend deep, limit the space and put the onus on Farke’s side to break them down.

So, it certainly is an interesting dynamic, and it will be interesting to see if it does prove to be problematic over the coming weeks, when we will get a better picture of whether it could be an issue.

What we have seen from the games at Ipswich and Millwall is that Leeds can be brilliant on their travels, and they will hope to build on that when they take on Hull.

What next for Leeds?

Of course, all the focus is on the game against Rosenior’s side, and Farke will be demanding another positive display from his team.

Promotion is clearly the aim for Leeds this season, and they won’t want some of the other contenders above them in the league to open up a gap, even at this early stage.

Leeds look in a good place right now though, and Farke knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level, and he will feel that the Whites are capable of going on a good run now leading into the October international break.