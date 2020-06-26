‘They aren’t out of the woods’ – Huddersfield Town’s situation as crunch period looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are well and truly in a relegation dogfight in the Championship, there is no denying the fact.

The Terriers currently sit perilously close to the relegation zone in 20th position, just a mere one point above Hull City in the final relegation slot.

With this in mind and with eight games to go, what do you make of Town’s situation? Can they avoid the drop?

The team here at FLW discuss Huddersfield’s chances….

Alfie Burns

They aren’t out of the woods and they are rightly still looking over their shoulders, but I’ve seen enough of Town this season to be convinced they will stay in the division.

Danny Cowley has got them moving in the right direction with their performances and there are some experienced heads in that dressing room, who have more than enough about them to lead Town to safety.

In addition to that, they have Karlan Grant at the top of the pitch. He scores goals and has done all season. He wants to his 20 for the campaign and that determination is great to see.

Those types of players, who score goals for fun, are going to be the difference over the run-in and Town have got a player that’s more than good enough to bag enough to keep his side afloat.

There’s got to be worry, but they should have enough to stay up.

George Harbey

I certainly don’t believe that they can afford to get complacent any time soon, as every team inside the relegation zone before matchday 38 picked up a decent result to give them real confidence heading into the final eight games of the season.

Huddersfield have a decent squad and a really exciting, up and coming manager in Danny Cowley at the helm, but they have been unable to properly flex their muscles this term despite bringing in some really experienced players and some talented players in Emile Smith Rowe.

They sit only one point clear of 22nd in what is a hugely competitive relegation battle in the Championship, so nerves are bound to be jangling ahead of what are bound to be some tough clashes against the likes of West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Millwall.

What I would say, though, is that in Cowley, they have a manager who is a fighter and a battler and a real man motivator, so he will won’t allow his side to cave in and throw away all the hard work the players have put since he arrived from Lincoln.

They have the players to avoid the drop and steer clear, but they just have to show it when it matters.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Huddersfield Town players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Nick Colgan Lloyd Allinson Ian Bennett Alex Smithies

Jacob Potter

I think they’ll survive, but only because there are teams much worse than them.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley will know that performances and results simply haven’t been good enough this season in the Championship.

But when you look at the quality of players they have in their squad such as Karlan Grant and Emile Smith Rowe, they should have enough about them to survive in the second tier this term.

They have got a tough run-in though, and need to pick up points at home when they can, as I just can’t see them picking up points on their travels from now until the end of the season.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the bottom-three in the Championship remain as they are, as Barnsley, Luton and Hull have been much worse than Huddersfield this season.

Middlesbrough are another team that are in danger though, and I just can’t see Danny Cowley’s men being sucked into the bottom-three anytime soon.