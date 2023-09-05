Highlights Former England international Carlton Palmer praises Sunderland's transfer market work, stating they are stronger this season.

Major changes to the squad took place, with high-profile departures and new arrivals, including Jobe Bellingham.

Despite losing key player Ross Stewart, Sunderland's shrewd signings and recent 5-0 victory against Southampton indicate genuine quality and potential for success this season.

Carlton Palmer has praised Sunderland for the work they have done in the transfer market, as he believes they are stronger than they were last season.

Sunderland oversee busy summer transfer window

It was a hectic summer for the Black Cats, which started with speculation surrounding the future of Tony Mowbray, despite the excellent work he did after taking over from Alex Neil last year.

But, the former Celtic chief remained in charge, and there have been major changes to his squad over the past few months.

The most high-profile departure saw Ross Stewart leave for Southampton on Deadline Day, with many new faces arriving, including Jobe Bellingham. Crucially, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke have stayed with Sunderland, even though they had been on the radars of other clubs.

A 5-0 thumping over Southampton last time out has shown there is real quality in the squad, and Sunderland will hope to once again push for the play-offs after reaching the top six last season.

Carlton Palmer praises Sunderland’s business

And, speaking to FLW, former England international Palmer discussed the transfer strategy that’s in place at Sunderland, as he claimed they have improved this season.

“Sunderland are always going to have a problem every transfer window because of their policy at the football club of signing young players.

“Their problem was always going to be who they could keep over who they could bring in. Ultimately they lost Ross Stewart to Southampton which was a blow. He did not play a lot of football last season due to injury, and refused to sign a new contract, so his departure was inevitable.

“I think they’ve had a very good transfer market, bringing in the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Bradley Dack among others. I think they are stronger than last year, when they reached the play-offs, but I also think the league is stronger this year.”

Are Sunderland stronger than last season?

This will no doubt cause debate, and many would immediately disagree as they no longer have Amad Diallo at the club, who was outstanding last season, but he has now returned to Manchester United.

However, the club have made some shrewd signings, they’ve kept other key players, and a lot of the younger players will be improving after a year in the Championship last time around.

The manner of the victory against Southampton, who are one of the favourites for the title, shows that there is genuine quality in the group, and it will have given the players belief that they can compete with anyone in the division.

Ultimately, time will tell, but all connected to Sunderland will be excited about what the future holds for this young group.

What next for Sunderland?

The win over Southampton was the perfect way to enter the international break, and it has pushed Sunderland into the play-off pack at this early stage.

There had been plenty of talk around many of the players this summer, and it felt every day that there were discussions about players moving on.

So, things will settle down now, and it’s on Mowbray to get the players to maintain the high standards they set last time out.

Sunderland are back in action at QPR on September 16.