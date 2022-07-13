“They are probably one to watch” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit highlights the League One teams to watch out for next season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic had a bit of a tough season last year but the ship steadied towards the end of the campaign and the side achieved a 13th placed finish.

New manager Ben Garner has come to the club with the intention of taking them back to the Championship in 2022/23.

However, there are a number of big clubs in the league that will also be targeting promotion next season and with only three teams able to go up, it could well be tight at the top.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming who he thinks could have a strong season next year.

He said: “I think there’s a hell of a lot of quality in League One this year.

“There are a lot of teams that got near to promotion. If you think of Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe and MK Dons were obviously in the play-offs, I think all three of them will be strong again this year.

“Probably ones to watch out for are Ipswich. With Paul Cook in charge last year a lot of people fancied them. They certainly spent quite expansively and that didn’t go to plan but even towards the backend of the year, when they got McKenna in from Manchester United, I think we saw that he began to put together the performances that people expected from Ipswich throughout the season.

“They are probably one to watch and I think as well, Peterborough coming down with Grant McCann who’s won the league two years ago with Hull.

“I think Ipswich and Peterborough are probably going to be two of the strongest sides in the division this year, certainly.”

