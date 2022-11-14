“They are human beings” – Ryan Lowe reacts to Preston North End’s 4-2 loss to Millwall

Preston North End are heading into the four-week break on the back of a humbling 4-2 defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

The Lilywhites suffered their second home defeat in four games as Millwall’s Zian Flemming took the plaudits after grabbing his hat trick and helping Millwall secure all three points.

This result now leaves Preston still in the mix for the play-off places but sitting in ninth place outside the top six on goal difference.

The Lilywhites were two goals down after only 16 minutes on Saturday, but thanks to a quick double, an own goal, and a Ched Evans header, Preston were back on level terms. However, the game got away from Ryan Lowe’s men, and two goals from Millwall in the second half secured them the three points.

Lowe didn’t want this result and performance to be forgotten and revealed that he decided to address the performance straight away in the dressing room.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “I’ve shown the lads the goals. we can’t just leave it to dwell. We have got a good group of lads that will hold their hands up and say that they could have done better or done things differently. That’s fine by me.

“They are human beings, they make mistakes. I felt we complicated one or two things in our patterns of play instead of doing the basics right which allowed them a foothold in the game.

“Let’s take nothing away from Millwall. Their game plan was spot on, they got in and about us. They played at times, went long at times, stepped in at times and were very aggressive in everything they did.

“And they had a goalscorer in Flemming who they paid £1.7m for, sometimes they are the fine margins and I think that’s what it was today.”

Preston managed to get back into the game and then looked the most likely team to go on and win the match, so for this not to happen frustrated the Preston boss.

He added: “I knew if we got one goal, we’d be fine, when we got two it was happy days. We were level at half time and the messages that we give the lads went out because we had a fast start and had a few chances to score, but we didn’t.

“I was disappointed and frustrated with that, that we didn’t score, and disappointed and frustrated that we let them get two goals.”

The Verdict

It will have been a disappointing start to the game for Lowe as his side went two goals down, but to come back into the game and level the contest, he would have fancied his side to go on and seal the three points or at least come away with a point.

So, for his side to concede another two goals in the second half, especially when you consider how defensively strong Preston have been this season, will be frustrating for Lowe and his coaching staff.

Lowe will not have wanted this to be left alone and leave a bitter taste in what has been a good start to the championship season now that it is a four-week break. So, Lowe will have wanted to address it, learn from it, and move on, hoping that when they return, his team will have learned from their mistakes.