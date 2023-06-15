Ray Parlour has urged James Maddison to turn down the chance to sign for Newcastle United.

The 50-year-old has instead believes that the Leicester City playmaker should sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

What is the latest with James Maddison’s future amid Tottenham and Newcastle interest?

Maddison’s future with the Foxes is in serious doubt following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Both Spurs and the Magpies have been linked with a credible interest in signing the midfielder this summer.

Leicester’s valuation of the player is currently a sticking point that is preventing a deal from going through.

Newcastle are not prepared to pay the £60 million that Leicester are hoping to earn for the 26-year-old, which could open the door for Spurs to steal a march in the race for his signature.

Speaking on Talksport (13/06, 6.50am), the former Arsenal midfielder claimed that a move to north London would be a smarter move for the player anyway, claiming that he would be a better fit in Ange Postecoglou’s squad compared to at St. James’ Park.

“Newcastle have got more players in that position if I am being honest,” said Parlour.

“But [Spurs] are crying out for an attacking midfielder.

“They have got [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, they have got [Oliver] Skipp.

“They are very good players and hard-working.

“But they just need someone who is a ball player, badly.

“I would say Maddison would make a bigger impact at Spurs, wouldn’t he, than Newcastle?

“Newcastle’s midfield is a lot stronger.

“Spurs are dying out for a player like Maddison.”

With the transfer window now open, a deal could be wrapped up quickly as both clubs ramp up their preparations for pre-season, which is set to begin in a couple of weeks.

What club should James Maddison play for next season?

If both Newcastle and Tottenham agree a fee with Leicester then the choice will come down to the player.

Newcastle can provide Champions League football, which could be enough to sway the England international.

However, Tottenham may prove the greater tactical fit which should also lead to greater playing time.

It could yet come down to which manager can make the more persuasive argument, which will really be a big test of both Eddie Howe and Postecoglou.

In particular, the Australian will want to make a big impact this summer and Maddison would be a statement signing for the beginning of his project with Spurs.