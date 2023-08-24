Highlights Leeds United are actively seeking new players to strengthen their squad, with Glen Kamara, Nadiem Amiri, and Joseph Paintsil likely to join Joel Piroe.

The lack of new signings so far has frustrated fans and left the squad feeling under-equipped for the Championship.

Leeds are making progress in their pursuit of new signings, with a bid for Glen Kamara ready to be lodged and deals for Amiri, Piroe, and Paintsil being worked on.

Leeds United are looking to bring in four players to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad, with Glen Kamara, Nadiem Amiri and Joseph Paintsil likely to follow Joel Piroe through the door.

Leeds United look to add to squad

It has been a hugely frustrating summer for the Whites so far, as they’ve had to deal with several key men departing, with many going out on loan, much to the anger of the supporters.

As well as that, new recruits haven’t come through the door as many fans expected, which has resulted in a squad that many feel is under equipped for the demands of the Championship. That has been reflected in the results, with Leeds picking up just two points from their opening three league fixtures.

Therefore, whilst there remains doubts over the future of some players, there is a real focus on bringing players to the club, and progress has been made on that front, as it was revealed that Joel Piroe is set for a medical.

And, speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones explained that an offer had gone in for Rangers’ Glen Kamara, and he stated that he was expecting a busy end to the window for Leeds.

“Thursday and Friday this week are viewed as really key days for Leeds with a bid for Kamara ready to be lodged but other serious interest in players also being stepped up. They are close to three other deals that I know of and those are Nadiem Amiri, Joel Piroe and Joseph Paintsil from Genk. I have it on good authority that those are being worked on.

“But of course there are additional names also being linked, and I think it all reflects upon the urgency Leeds are in to make sure the success of their transfer business does not go all the way to deadline day.”

Do Leeds need to make these new signings?

There’s no doubt that Leeds need reinforcements ahead of the deadline, and a midfielder and a forward are the two areas that desperately need addressing. So, landing Amiri and Piroe would be two huge statement signings for Farke, and you would expect them to improve the XI immediately.

Similarly, Kamara would bring more physicality and quality to the middle of the park, where they do need more depth.

The need for Paintsil is less clear, as it now seems possible that Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra could remain at Elland Road, which would reduce the need for a versatile forward player.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, and if Leeds did lose either of the players mentioned, then Farke would want them replaced.

The 49ers made it clear that they would want to be judged at the end of the window, and it seems they are confident of getting the players in to ensure Farke has a side that can push for promotion this season.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday, when they make the trip to take on Ipswich at Portman Road.