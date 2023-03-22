Sheffield United booked their place at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi finals on Sunday with a thrilling 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Tommy Doyle's second half additional time strike will live long in the memory with the Blades coming from 1-0 and 2-1 down to pull off a magnificent victory.

The Blades can be forgiven for having one eye on the league during this cup run with Middlesbrough hoping to hunt them down in the race for second spot, but the occasion of a trip to Wembley cannot be ignored.

Doyle and James McAtee will be unavailable for the semi final due to it being against their parent club Manchester City, who dispatched second tier league leaders Burnley to a 6-0 scoreline in their quarter final.

Many supporters would have been concerned what direction the Blades were heading in after losing out to Nottingham Forest in last term's play-offs, but Paul Heckingbottom has been able to freshen up the squad and go again.

While retaining the rock solid core of the squad to eye promotion once again, the Blades have utilised the loan market very well and shown an excellent team spirit across the course of the campaign.

That mentality will be crucial in ensuring they keep going right up until the final few weeks of the season.

Carl Asaba has loved what he has seen from the Blades this season and explained why they are having such a successful campaign when he appeared on Football Daily's 72+.

He said: "There's been some significant players leave, and he's (Heckingbottom) brought in some really, really good young signings and loan signings.

"I think it's the belief that he shows in them, but the recruitment, I'm not joking - they all look like they're best mates.

"They're working so hard, the technical ability of the squad, I get a lot of stick because I believe we can beat any team in this league, but I genuinely believe that.

"They strive to not just win but play good football, we've seen matches where they've won and Heckingbottom's disappointed because he likes to see a style of football.

"Thank god I'm not watching my old team where it was ball in the air in the channels."

The Verdict

The international break has come at a good time for the Blades to prepare to battle on two fronts and take a breath after a challenging last month or so.

For all their hard work and impressive displays this season, it looks likely that United will get caught out if they do not finish the season strongly given the relentless nature of Middlesbrough's performances in the last few months.

After City beat Burnley so comfortably, expectations will be extremely low ahead of the semi final clash, but that could actually improve supporters and players' enjoyment of the occasion, rather than it being treated as a huge opportunity to reach the final.