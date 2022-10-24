“They absolutely blew Sunderland away in the second half” – ITV pundits give verdict on Burnley after win over Black Cats

Burnley have had a strong start to the season and although they need to look at how many goals they can score on a consistent basis, they currently sit third in the league which is positive.

They found themselves in a sticky situation at the weekend as they were 2-0 down at half-time against Sunderland.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side came out after the break much stronger and ended up winning the game 4-2.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in 13 league games and pundits Jobi McAnuff and Matt Jarvis were keen to praise Burnley on ITV’s EFL highlight show.

On the impact on Benson, Jarvis said: “He made a massive impact.

“He’s come on, scored the equaliser. He sets up Josh Brownhill for the fourth goal, who is also on his best scoring season and has scored five already playing a bit further forward. “They are able to bring these players on. Cork and Rodriguez came on as well, Premier League quality makes such a difference.” Meanwhile McAnuff was keen to look at Burnley’s form for the season as he said: “They’ve dropped 12 points from being in the lead so far this season and all of those games were draws. “When you look at Burnley, and we talk about maybe a lack of consistency, I think they have been the most consistent. “Yes they have drawn too many games but they have dominated games week in, week out and it’s just getting that balance right to find that killer instinct and finish teams off. “They absolutely blew Sunderland away in the second half.”

The Verdict: Burnley are in consistent form this season and although they could do with finding some more wins at times, to still sit third in the league and be 13 unbeaten is a great achievement at this level. Vincent Kompany will be keen to see his side fighting for promotion this season and so far it looks as though they are more than capable. Kompany seems to know his side well now and can recognise the right substitutions to make that help his side get results and that is being recognised by pundits now.