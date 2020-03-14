‘These were the days’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to club footage from memorable night

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United are hoping to finally return to the Premier League this season and it would be a significant achievement for the Whites considering how long they have been outside the top-flight.

However, the Yorkshire outfit have an illustrious history and fans will hope promotion is just the first step as the club look to mix it with the elite once again.

And, the club have been reflecting on one of the more memorable periods in their recent history today, as they shared match footage on Twitter of the 3-3 draw with Lazio in the Champions League that came in 2001.

Leeds had already qualified for the next round, so David O’Leary rotated his squad but those who came in produced a fine performance against the Italian giants and they were only denied a win because of Siniša Mihajlović’s last minute free-kick.

As you would expect, it got the fans talking and here we look at some of the comments…


