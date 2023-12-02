Highlights

  • Stockport County is currently at the top of the League Two standings with 42 points from 20 games.
  • Bobby Jones, a 22-year-old player, has yet to make his first-team debut for the Hatters and may need a loan move for more playing time.
  • Jayden Richardson, on loan from Aberdeen, has had limited game time with Stockport and may consider a recall or a move elsewhere in January.

It's fair to say that Stockport County have enjoyed an excellent first few months of the League Two season.

Having missed out on promotion to League One after defeat to Carlisle United on penalties in last season's play-off final, the Hatters look well set to go one better this time round.

Dave Challinor's side currently sit top of the fourth-tier standings, having taken 42 points from 20 league games so far.

That means they are six points clear of the play-off places as things stand, albeit having played a game more than some of those in the chasing pack.

Even so, many around Edgeley Park will no doubt be dreaming of promotion this season, and getting things right in the January transfer window, which is now a month away, will certainly help them do that.

Now only will the Hatters need to recruit the right players, but they may also need to ensure that any departures from the club, are not going to hinder their hopes of promotion.

With that in mind, there may be some individuals who now face something of a battle to keep their places at Stockport County come the turn of the year, and we've taken a look at two players who may come into that category, right here.

Bobby Jones

Jones joined Stockport back in 2022, arriving following his departure from AFC Fylde, where he had made 16 appearances in total.

Since moving to Edgeley Park however, the 22-year-old is still yet to make his first-team debut for the Hatters.

Indeed, despite being handed a new deal with the club over the summer, when his previous contract had been due to expire, Jones has only even featured in the matchday squad on three occasions this season - two of which have been in the EFL Trophy.

Instead, it is Jordan Smith who has largely been used a backup to first-choice Ben Hinchliffe, and Jones may find it hard to get ahead of the more experience former Nottingham Forest man in the pecking order.

Should that be the case, then a loan move away from Edgeley Park in January that allows him to get some first-team experience under his belt, something he probably needs at his age, ought to be a sensible move for Jones.

Jayden Richardson

2022-07-31T160217Z_772562652_UP1EI7V18JSNK_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-SCOTLAND-CEL-ABE-REPORT

Richardson joined Stockport in this summer's transfer window, signing on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Stockport County - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Nick Powell

Stoke City

Permanent

Ibou Touray

Salford City

Permanent

Jordan Smith

Nottingham Forest

Permanent

Billy Chadwick

Hull City

Permanent

Sam Bird

Fleetwood Town

Permanent

Josh Popoola

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent

Ackeme Francis-Burrell

Wolves

Permanent

Taylor McMahon

Stoke City

Permanent

Nic Bollado

Carlisle United

Permanent

Louie Barry

Aston Villa

Loan

Jayden Richardson

Aberdeen

Loan

Odin Bailey

Salford City

Loan

Alfie Pond

Wolves

Loan

Joel Cotterill

Swansea City

Loan

However, the right-back has so far managed just six substitute appearances in the league for the Hatters, with his four starts all coming in the cup competitions.

That emphasises the limited game time he is getting with the Hatters, and given Aberdeen will no doubt want him to be playing more regularly, you wonder if they will be considering a recall in January, to give him more opportunities elsewhere.

Indeed, given Stockport themselves will also want to make the most of the loan spots they have in their squad, they too may be open to Richardson returning to Pittodrie, if he is unable to force his way back into the side.

Of course, with the likes of Macauley Southam-Hales and Kyle Knoyle also available on the right-hand side of their defence, that may not be an easy task for Richardson to complete at Stockport between now and January.

Collage Maker-31-Aug-2023-10-47-AM-3248
Related
Carlton Palmer issues prediction involving Stockport, Notts County, Wrexham and Gillingham
Carlton Palmer is optimistic about Stockport County's promotion prospects in League Two this season.