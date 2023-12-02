Highlights Stockport County is currently at the top of the League Two standings with 42 points from 20 games.

It's fair to say that Stockport County have enjoyed an excellent first few months of the League Two season.

Having missed out on promotion to League One after defeat to Carlisle United on penalties in last season's play-off final, the Hatters look well set to go one better this time round.

Dave Challinor's side currently sit top of the fourth-tier standings, having taken 42 points from 20 league games so far.

That means they are six points clear of the play-off places as things stand, albeit having played a game more than some of those in the chasing pack.

Even so, many around Edgeley Park will no doubt be dreaming of promotion this season, and getting things right in the January transfer window, which is now a month away, will certainly help them do that.

Now only will the Hatters need to recruit the right players, but they may also need to ensure that any departures from the club, are not going to hinder their hopes of promotion.

With that in mind, there may be some individuals who now face something of a battle to keep their places at Stockport County come the turn of the year, and we've taken a look at two players who may come into that category, right here.

Bobby Jones

Jones joined Stockport back in 2022, arriving following his departure from AFC Fylde, where he had made 16 appearances in total.

Since moving to Edgeley Park however, the 22-year-old is still yet to make his first-team debut for the Hatters.

Indeed, despite being handed a new deal with the club over the summer, when his previous contract had been due to expire, Jones has only even featured in the matchday squad on three occasions this season - two of which have been in the EFL Trophy.

Instead, it is Jordan Smith who has largely been used a backup to first-choice Ben Hinchliffe, and Jones may find it hard to get ahead of the more experience former Nottingham Forest man in the pecking order.

Should that be the case, then a loan move away from Edgeley Park in January that allows him to get some first-team experience under his belt, something he probably needs at his age, ought to be a sensible move for Jones.

Jayden Richardson

Richardson joined Stockport in this summer's transfer window, signing on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Stockport County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nick Powell Stoke City Permanent Ibou Touray Salford City Permanent Jordan Smith Nottingham Forest Permanent Billy Chadwick Hull City Permanent Sam Bird Fleetwood Town Permanent Josh Popoola AFC Bournemouth Permanent Ackeme Francis-Burrell Wolves Permanent Taylor McMahon Stoke City Permanent Nic Bollado Carlisle United Permanent Louie Barry Aston Villa Loan Jayden Richardson Aberdeen Loan Odin Bailey Salford City Loan Alfie Pond Wolves Loan Joel Cotterill Swansea City Loan

However, the right-back has so far managed just six substitute appearances in the league for the Hatters, with his four starts all coming in the cup competitions.

That emphasises the limited game time he is getting with the Hatters, and given Aberdeen will no doubt want him to be playing more regularly, you wonder if they will be considering a recall in January, to give him more opportunities elsewhere.

Indeed, given Stockport themselves will also want to make the most of the loan spots they have in their squad, they too may be open to Richardson returning to Pittodrie, if he is unable to force his way back into the side.

Of course, with the likes of Macauley Southam-Hales and Kyle Knoyle also available on the right-hand side of their defence, that may not be an easy task for Richardson to complete at Stockport between now and January.