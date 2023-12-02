Highlights Nesta Guinness-Walker has struggled this season and may be sold if he doesn't improve in the next month.

Tom Holmes, the vice-captain, has been left out of the team and could also be sold due to his lack of playing time.

Both players need to fight for their spot on the team and show they are committed to improving.

It has been a frustrating start for Reading to their life in League One.

Sitting in the relegation spots, they have struggled in the third tier under summer appointment Ruben Selles.

With off-field issues plaguing the club as well, it's a tough period at the moment for the Royals.

With January fast approaching, it remains to be seen what business Reading can do in terms of incomings but it would be no surprise to see some players depart.

Here are two who have just a month to prove they are worth keeping around in January.

1 Nesta Guinness-Walker

It's been a hard season for Nesta Guinness-Walker.

He has been in and out of the team since the start of the season, even getting frozen out and dropped to the U21s.

There was speculation over the left-back's future in August, with manager Ruben Selles saying he would be open to an offer for the full-back but also highlighting that it would be good for him to stay and fight for his place.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire previously, Selles said "What I need are players who want to do things for the team and be better every day," he added.

"They have to come with the personality to make things happen, and I think we are showing that we have the right personnel so far. It doesn't matter how old they are.

"I understand if players will try and go elsewhere to get minutes, but if they stay here, it is good, and they need to fight for their spot.

"If an offer comes in from elsewhere we can talk about it."

Since those comments, he did have a spell in the starting XI but lost his place to the emerging Jeriel Dorsett and has struggled to recover it.

If the Royals need to raise some cash in the January window then you have to feel that unless things change in the next month, Guinness-Walker could be sold.

2 Tom Holmes

Another player who has barely featured this season is centre-back, Tom Holmes.

Holmes, like Guinness-Walker, has failed to nail down a spot ahead of the likes of Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon this season.

Considering Holmes is the vice-captain of the side, leaving him out is a big statement.

Related Reading FC takeover situation is worrying but Birmingham and Derby provide hope: View Times have been tough at the Royals for a number of months now, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel soon enough

Holmes was even frozen out of the first team and was dropped to the under-21's for two months during the season alongside the mentioned Guinness-Walker.

He has been a key feature since his breakout into the starting eleven, making 30-plus appearances every season in the Championship for Reading.

But having fallen down the pecking order and as a player that should generate a decent fee, he also looks a candidate to be sold if he's can't force his way back into Selles' thinking.