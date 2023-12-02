Highlights Sone Aluko is likely to be moved on from Ipswich Town in January to make space for a new arrival due to his lack of game time and lower position in the pecking order.

Janoi Donacien is running out of time to prove his worth to manager Kieran McKenna, and a January departure would make sense for the defender.

Elkan Baggott may need to go out on loan to gain more opportunities and prove himself at the Championship level, as he currently sits behind other defenders in the team.

Ipswich Town have exceeded even their own pre-season expectations and find themselves battling right at the top of the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's side are undeniably one of the most entertaining side to watch in the second tier, as they are dangerous going forwards, scoring plenty of goals, but they also have a leaky defence, conceding more goals than they would like to.

In order to keep their promotion push on track, the Tractor Boys will be looking to bolster their squad come January and CEO Mark Ashton has hinted that they're not afraid to be "bold".

But, as the transfer window looms, there are also members of McKenna's squad fighting to retain their spot.

These are the three players who have just a month to prove they are worth keeping around in January:

1 Sone Aluko

The Nigeria international has had an impressive career, with 42 Premier League appearances and hundreds in the EFL to his name, but it does feel like his race may be run at Portman Road.

He's tallied up more than 50 appearances since joining in August 2021 but now finds himself down the pecking order.

The 34-year-old has struggled for game time in the Championship but has not been totally out of the picture, having made four appearances in the League Cup.

Even in League One last season, Aluko was not a mainstay in McKenna's side, making 14 appearances but just four starts as the Tractor Boys were promoted.

Unless an injury to a fellow attacking midfielder occurs, it is difficult to see Aluko breaking into McKenna's team prior to the transfer window, so he could well be moved on to make space for a new arrival.

2 Janoi Donacien

The defender initially joined the Tractor Boys on loan in the summer of 2018, before signing permanently in January 2019 and is closing in on 130 appearances for Ipswich.

But it's starting to look as though he won't make it there. Opportunities have been few and far between for the 30-year-old in recent months and it does feel as though the Tractor Boys have moved beyond him now.

With better options at right-back and centre-back, Donacien is running out of time to convince McKenna that he still has a role to play.

A January departure would make sense.

3 Elkan Baggott

It looked as though Baggott was set to head out on loan again in the summer, with Football League World sources revealing a Blackpool move was close, but he remained at Ipswich.

The 21-year-old has not got the opportunities he would likely have wanted and a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign does seem a natural conclusion.

The central defender has certainly got a bright future ahead and after some impressive pre-season displays there was optimism he could break through this term but that's not been the case so far.

He's found himself behind Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, and Luke Woolfenden in the pecking order so McKenna may feel the best thing for him is to head out on loan.

Baggott will want to show his boss he's ready to make an impact at Championship level but he may only have a month or so to do that.