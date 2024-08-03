Highlights Potential Mendy signing adds goal-scoring prowess to Sunderland's front line, enhancing promotion hopes significantly.

August is set to be a crucial month for Sunderland, with the clock ticking down to the start of the Championship season.

Speculation has already been rife at the Stadium of Light, with rumours of significant incomings as well as interest in their star players.

There are several scenarios that could play out between now and the end of August, which are likely to determine the success of Sunderland's Championship campaign.

We pinpoint three potential events at Sunderland, which would have supporters in August dreamland.

Sunderland to sign Alexandre Mendy

Bringing in a striker is a top priority for Regis Le Bris, as he looks to add more quality to his squad. However, it is not just a striker they need, but a reliable goalscorer.

One player who fits that bill is Alexandre Mendy. The SM Caen forward has been in prolific form over the last three seasons, scoring a total of 57 goals in 106 games for the Ligue 2 side.

Alexandre Mendy's Ligue 2 statistics with SM Caen - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 32 16 1 2022/23 37 19 5 2023/24 37 22 1 Total 106 57 7

It was reported by the Roker Report that Mendy was on Wearside for a medical last week. However, according to Foot Mercato, his potential transfer to the North East has stalled due to Kylian Mbappe's takeover of Caen, casting doubt over the move.

The 30-year-old would add some much-needed experience and firepower to the Black Cats' faltering front line, which currently consists of Naziriy Rusyn, 24, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, 20, and Eliezer Mayenda, 19.

The Wearsiders lacked a distinct goal threat up front last season, with their top scorer, Jack Clarke, burdening the club's goal threat from the wing. While Clarke scored an impressive 15 goals, Sunderland's strikers mustered three between them.

The potential signing of Mendy would complete Sunderland's team and make them a real threat in the season to come. By adding Mendy, Sunderland's promotion would be strengthened significantly.

Dan Neil to sign a new contract

Players like Dan Neil do not come around very often. The central midfielder is Sunderland through and through, having come through the club's academy.

Mirroring Jordan Henderson, Neil has established himself as a linchpin in Sunderland's team. The 22-year-old has developed into a leader in the middle of the park and has been consistent in his performances for the Wearsiders, portraying maturity beyond his years.

Understandably, Neil has attracted interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs. At only 22 years of age, the midfielder has a high ceiling and a future at English football's top level.

Earlier this summer it was reported by Keith Downie that Neil had turned down a new deal to remain at the Stadium of Light.

While talks remain ongoing, Sunderland fans will be hoping that Neil can agree a new contract at the club - he has two years remaining on his current deal.

Jack Clarke to stay at the Stadium of Light

Possibly the greatest news would be Clarke staying at the Stadium of Light. Better still, would be the winger signing a new contract, although that outcome seems highly unlikely.

Clarke was awarded Sunderland's player of the year last season and deservedly so. The former Tottenham Hotspur man recorded a career-high 15 goals for the club while contributing four assists. Without him, the club could have been fighting relegation.

Jack Clarke 2023/24 Championship stats for Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 40 Goals 15 Expected goals 11.43 Shots per game 2.8 Shots on target per game 1.2 Assists 4 Expected assists 9.77 Big chances created 12

The winger caused havoc for Championship defences last season with his wizardry on the wing. Clarke's ability to beat a man and get shots off is a testament to his ability.

The 23-year-old has grown into a top Championship player since his arrival in the North East. Clarke initially arrived from Spurs on loan in 2022 while the Black Cats were in League One.

Sunderland rightly snapped up his signature the following summer and signed Clarke permanently on a four-year deal.

With two years left on his current contract, the winger has deservedly attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, most recently Ipswich Town, as reported by inews.

Sunderland's failure to tie down Clarke to a new contract coupled with the Premier League links have cast his future in the North East into doubt, but Sunderland are eager to keep hold of him for the new season.

Clarke would be crucial to any promotion hopes that the Black Cats have, and fans will be desperate for their star man to remain at the club.

With the start of the Championship season in sight, Sunderland have work to do if they want it to be a successful one.

Signing a goal-scoring striker is an absolute necessity if Sunderland are to match their promotion ambitions. Tying down Neil to a new contract would be a statement of intent and Clarke remaining on Wearside would be the cherry on top.

All three situations seem plausible, but Black Cats fans will be hoping they can become a reality.