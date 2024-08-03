Highlights Swansea must sign a proven goalscorer to avoid relying on inexperienced strikers like Liam Cullen.

Transfer flops like Pedersen and Kukharevych may leave, but new contracts for Darling and Cabango are crucial.

Beating Cardiff City in the upcoming derby is crucial for Swansea fans' happiness and bragging rights.

With the transfer window set to slam shut later this month, it's fair to say that August is shaping up to be a very important month for Swansea City.

Swansea's business this month will go a long way to determining how successful they are this season, and Luke Williams has a tough job on his hands to try and build a squad capable of competing in the upper echelons of the Championship table.

It's clear that Swansea will need further recruits this month, whilst it's also inevitable that there will be departures as fringe players and youngsters exit on loan.

It's set to be a busy month, both on and off the field as the Championship season gets underway, so with that in mind, here are the four things that will have Swansea City fans in August dreamland.

A proven goalscorer being signed

Swansea don't possess the financial pulling power that some clubs in the Championship do, and a proven goalscorer won't come cheap, but it's essential that they sign one this summer.

They currently have just Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as their striker options and Kukharevych has been linked with a move to Hibernian, so it means that Cullen could quite feasibly be Williams' only option at striker at one point.

This isn't acceptable for a Championship club, and it's clear that at least one striker needs to come through the doors of the Swansea.com Stadium in the near future.

It was reported by the BBC that Swansea were looking to add at least one striker to their ranks this summer, and the club can't afford to waste money on a substandard option who'll struggle to find the back of the net.

Signing a striker needs to be the club's priority, and a large chunk of the club's remaining transfer budget should go on a proven goalscorer.

2023 summer transfer flops leaving

The likes of Kristian Pedersen, Nathan Tjoe-A-On and the aforementioned Kukharevych all endured difficult first seasons in SA1, and you'd struggle to find too many members of the Jack Army who would be disappointed to see them move on this summer.

However, the nature of Swansea's small squad could mean that they need reinforcements before sanctioning exits for the trio, leaving the club in a difficult situation.

Given Hibernian's interest in him, it appears an exit for Kukharevych is a possibility, but Pedersen and Tjoe-A-On are yet to receive any transfer interest just yet.

Pedersen moved to south Wales from FC Koln last season and played just five games before being loaned to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while Tjoe-A-On is still yet to make his debut for Swansea, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Heerenveen.

It was poor business to bring them in, and if Swansea are able to secure reinforcements later this month, there'll be no tears shed from the Jack Army should the trio depart the club.

New contracts for defensive duo

Harry Darling and Ben Cabango see their contracts expire in the summer of 2025, and it's important for Swansea that they're able to tie them down on long-term deals.

The duo are arguably two of the club's most useful assets, with both centre-backs having a wealth of Championship experience, and they're both just 24 years old.

Following Nathan Wood's departure, the pair are likely to be regular starters together this season and good performances will likely attract attention from other clubs, particularly if they're available on a free transfer at the end of next season.

New contracts at Swansea would give the club some security moving forward, and would also mean that they could make money off the duo in the future if they continued to improve and attracted transfer interest.

Losing Darling and Cabango for free next summer would be a disaster and it's something that Swansea must avoid.

A South Wales Derby victory

Swansea host bitter rivals Cardiff City at the Swansea.com Stadium on August 25th, and winning this fixture would certainly have the Jack Army in August dreamland.

The Swans have had the better of their rivals in recent seasons, winning five of the last six fixtures, but the Bluebirds are building nicely this summer after an impressive transfer window and are set to be a more difficult proposition this time around.

The last six South Wales Derby results Date Result Venue 17/10/2021 Swansea 3-0 Cardiff Swansea.com Stadium 02/04/2022 Cardiff 0-4 Swansea Cardiff City Stadium 23/10/2022 Swansea 2-0 Cardiff Swansea.com Stadium 01/04/2023 Cardiff 2-3 Swansea Cardiff City Stadium 16/09/2023 Cardiff 2-0 Swansea Cardiff City Stadium 16/03/2024 Swansea 2-0 Cardiff Swansea.com Stadium

Cardiff have made a number of smart signings, and it looks as if they'll be competing for a play-off place this season, so Swansea's squad will need strengthening if they're to make it six wins out of seven over their bitter rivals.

Swansea currently have the bragging rights after a 2-0 win at the Swansea.com Stadium in March, and Cardiff will be looking to get one over on their rivals after a few seasons of tough results.

Nothing makes a Swansea fan happier than beating the club 45 miles up the M4, and a win over their rivals on August bank holiday would leave the Jack Army in dreamland.