In comparison with most of the rest of the Championship, it has been a rather quiet transfer window so far at Preston North End.

There have so far been just two signings at Deepdale, with midfielders Stefan Teitur Thordarson and Sam Greenwood joining permanently and on loan respectively.

Meanwhile, only Lewis Leigh, who has returned to former loan club Bromley, has been let go by the Lilywhites for a fee, with club captain Alan Browne turning down the offer of a new three-year contract to instead join Sunderland.

As a result, Preston fans will no doubt be hoping their club is going to be doing plenty more work before the window closes at the end of the month.

That way, they will have the best possible chance of improving on their tenth place finish in the second-tier from last season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four pieces of business that will leave Preston supporters in dreamland, if they get done before the 30th August transfer deadline.

Liam Millar returns

Last season, Liam Millar enjoyed an excellent campaign on loan at Deepdale from Swiss side FC Basel.

The Canadian was a key man for Lowe's side, and made himself hugely popular around the club in the process, and as a result, many fans would surely love to have him back.

That though, may require a change of stance for Preston, since it seems Millar would prefer to be used as a winger, while Lowe wants to continue to employ him at wing-back.

You feel many supporters of the club would be happy to see that change made to accommodate him, especially since they do seem to need an addition on the wing too.

They may have to move quickly though, given reports have already suggested Hull have made a bid for him, amid apparent interest from Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley, which would make this reunion a coup for North End.

Liam Millar 2023/24 Championship stats for Preston North End - from SofaScore Appearances 35 Goals 5 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 80% Dribble Success Rate 47% Duel Success Rate 48%

Patrick Bauer departs

Having initially been an important player when he joined from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019, Patrick Bauer has now found himself well down the pecking order at Deepdale.

It had looked as though the centre-back would leave Preston on a free transfer this summer, although a clause in his contract was triggered during the 2021-22 season after he signed his new deal, keeping him on the books until next summer.

That therefore gives the club another chance to cash in on him, and they will want to do that to raise funds and clear the wage budget to help make other potential signings.

However, so far there seems to have been little interest in a move for the German, with Lowe recently claiming the emphasis is on the 31-year-old's agent to find him a new club.

Given the impact that could have on the rest of Preston's business, fans of the club will no doubt be keen to see such a move happen.

Ilay Camara in

Even with the aforementioned situation around Liam Millar, the fact remains that North End do still need some reinforcements at wing-back.

It has been reported that the club had been looking to fill that void with the signing of Ilay Camara from RWD Molenbeek.

The Lilywhites were had been one of a number of Championship clubs to be credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Indeed, there had been some suggestions that Preston were set to win the race for his services, although subsequent updates from Sacha Tavolieri have claimed that the Lancashire club are in fact yet to hold talks over the signing of the wing-back, and Camara himself is keen on a move to Standard Liege.

Given the need for signings, particularly in that position, fans will no doubt be keen to see the club take action to change the situation, and bring Camara to Deepdale.

Tyrese Campbell in as a free agent

Goals were something of a problem for Lowe's side last season, with no side who finished in the Championship's top ten finding the net less frequently.

As a result, there may be some desire to add to the attacking options at Deepdale this summer, and one target may have been identified.

According to recent reports, PNE are interested in signing Tyrese Campbell, who is a free agent after leaving Stoke at the end of this summer.

With plenty of experience and ability at this level, plus the fact he would not cost a transfer fee, this could certainly be a useful piece of business for the club to do.

Given the likes of Sheffield United, West Brom, QPR, Cardiff and Rangers are also said to be keen on the striker, this would be a statement of intent for North End to pull this off, meaning it would surely be a popular move among Preston supporters.