John Mousinho is determined to leave no stone unturned before Portsmouth begin their 2024-25 Championship campaign away to Leeds United on August 10.

Throughout the summer, he has worked to strengthen his promotion-winning team in preparation for a much sterner challenge in the second tier.

New signings Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams are expected to make the step up from League One with a minimum of fuss. Both players put pen to paper on multi-year deals with Pompey, following the expiry of their respective Oxford United and Barnsley contracts.

Up to this point, Mousinho has added depth and quality to his squad without breaking the bank. His restrained approach to transfer proceedings suggests he is confident that the core group of players he achieved promotion will hold their own in the division above.

Yet with funds to spare, Portsmouth fans, naturally, will be dreaming of a busy end to the window. While the club have the wind firmly in their sails, the arrival of another statement signing or the completion of a key piece of business could give Pompey an edge as they enter an ultra-competitive Championship season.

FLW takes a look at three things happening at Portsmouth that will have supporters in dreamland this August.

Anthony Scully's exit takes shape

Portsmouth winger Anthony Scully has been told he is surplus to requirements and looks set for an amicable exit, according to the News.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Wigan Athletic last summer, spent much of last season on the sidelines, suffering from a knee injury.

While Scully is undoubtedly a quality player at League One level, concerns surrounding his fitness and ability to perform in the Championship have proven too hard to ignore for Mousinho.

Anthony Scully's 2023-24 League One Stats Appearances (starts) 6 (3) Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 2 Big Chances Missed 0 Interceptions per Game 0.5 Tackles per Game 0.5 As per Sofascore

Pompey’s young coach has received plaudits for his excellent man-management skills since taking up the post. Mousinho has managed to communicate that Scully’s departure would be mutually beneficial without fracturing his relationship with the player.

By dealing with the situation decisively, Mousinho has protected the dressing room from a potential fallout. The club can now begin to accelerate Scully’s departure, with time on their side to strike a worthwhile deal and recoup some of his initial cost.

Portsmouth supporters will be thrilled to see their club working to clear out the deadwood.

Either Alex Robertson or Abu Kamara re-sign

Loan signings were a key part of Pompey's title charge and if you asked the majority of the Fratton Park faithful, re-signing either Man City's Alex Robertson or Norwich City's Abu Kamara would be as a piece of summer business as is possible.

Landing either one feels like a long shot but those particular dreams are not dead yet – even if both are being linked elsewhere.

Alex Robertson's 2023-24 League One Stats Appearances (Starts) 23 (20) Goals 1 Assists 4 Dribble Success Rate 56% Interceptions per Game 0.4 Balls Recovered per Game 1.2 As per Sofascore

​​​Mousinho has made no secret of his desire to sign Robertson after the youngster impressed on loan last term but there is interest from the Premier League and Championship.

Hull and Cardiff have emerged as leading players in the race for Robertson’s signature, but the player is reportedly on the radar of Everton and could hold out for a move to the top flight.

The Bluebirds appear to be leading the race but Pompey dreams are still, just about, alive.

As for Kamara, he too is someone that the Portsmouth boss has talked about re-signing but again there are clear obstacles. Southampton are reportedly keen on a permanent deal while it looks as though the winger is been part of Norwich's first team plans.

If somehow, Pompey can reunite with either Kamara or Robertson this month, supporters would certainly be in dreamland.

Portsmouth win Jamal Baptiste race

Portsmouth are engaged in talks to secure the return of centre-back Jamal Baptiste, who was on trial with the Blues earlier this summer but Mousinho has revealed they face competition.

The 20-year-old spent the first period of last season on loan at Belgian second-division side Lommel before returning to Manchester City’s academy.

Now a free agent following the expiry of his contract, Baptiste could fill a position of concern for Pompey.

Jamal Baptiste's career so far Club Season Appearances Goals Lommel (On Loan) September 2023 - December 2023 3 0 Manchester City July 2023 - September 2023 Unknown Unknown West Ham United January 2021- June 2023 2 0 West Ham United U23s September 2019 - June 2023 46 3 West Ham United U18s August 2018 - June 2022 33 2 As per Fotmob

The club are yet to strengthen at centre-back since their promotion to the Championship and could be left short in this area if no further business is completed.

Following the departure of Sean Raggett to Rotherham, it feels imperative Pompey bring in defensive reinforcements before the window closes.

Therefore, supporters will be buoyed by the news that the club are in talks to bring in a highly-rated centre-back.

If Baptiste signs, Mousinho will have a strong hand to play when Portsmouth begin their season against Leeds this August.