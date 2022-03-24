“These things happen” – Elias Kachunga issues honest outlook on Bolton Wanderers stint so far

Bolton Wanderers striker Elias Kachunga has had a difficult second half of the season after suffering a thigh injury.

Kachunga has made two substitute appearances since regaining his fitness but is yet to make his return in the starting line-up.

However, as his Bolton Wanderers side prepare to make a final play-off attempt in their remaining seven game, Kachunga believes he can have a part to play.

Speaking about his progress since his return, the 29-year-old told Bolton News: “There are still a few games left and last week was a bit unlucky – I could have scored with my first touch against Plymouth, but that’s football.

“Against Crewe I got the free kick, so I have influenced already those two games.

“I don’t look at goals or assists, they would be perfect, but if my performance can help us win games that is all that really matters to me.”

After picking up his injury in January, it’s been tough for Kachunga to watch new signings improve his team’s form but he has not let this distract him as he said: “These things happen. It was frustrating but I am now old enough to know what to do when you get injuries. It is part of the job.

“It is your responsibility to get back as soon as you can, fit and back into the team, an I am looking forward to the next games.

“At the start I came with no pre-season with the team but then got stronger and stronger.

“I then had a really strong run of games and I think I showed what quality I have.

“Injuries are unlucky but it is what it is. I need to try and keep my performance at a high level and then see where we end it.”

The Verdict:

It can of been easy for Kachunga recently. He got injured at a time where his club were able to go straight into the market and ensure they had cover for him.

Over the past month or so Bolton’s form has picked up and with Kachunga sidelined he was no doubt wishing he was in the team and part of that.

However, it’s clear the player’s got a great attitude and is eager to play games for his team whenever he can and put in strong performances.

As it stands, Bolton sit nine places away from the play-offs so to make it this season could be a hard task. That being said, you can image we will see Kachunga having a part to play in his side’s push and he will be hoping he can make a positive impact.