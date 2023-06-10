Shaun Maloney will be hoping he has the chance to put his stamp on Wigan Athletic this summer as he plans for the 2023/24 season in League One.

It was a dismal return to the Championship for the Latics in a season that saw them go through three managers, miss paying salaries and, ultimately, finish bottom of the league.

With serious budget cuts put in place to make the club more sustainable, as well as an eight point deduction, Maloney will need to work incredibly hard and stringently to get the club into promotion contention.

With several players departing at the end of their contracts, the squad refresh will give Maloney the chance to shape the squad in his image.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the players out of contract this summer, as well as those departing the club over the next few weeks.

3 Who is leaving Wigan Athletic this summer?

Tendayi Darikwa

The headline player leaving the club is club captain Tendayi Darikwa.

He leaves after two and a half years at the club, joining with the side struggling against relegation in League One before seeing the club back into the Championship.

The 31-year-old has shown his versatility in his time at the club, playing across the entire back four throughout his 106 appearances.

2 Has Ryan Nyambe signed a new contract?

Ryan Nyambe is departing the club after just one season at the DW Stadium.

The 25-year-old was a surprise signing last summer after leaving Blackburn, but signed a one-year deal. Having made 31 appearances over the 2022/23 season, Nyambe will be once again looking for a new club this summer.

Joe Bennett

Another experienced full-back leaving the club is 33-year-old Joe Bennett.

The former Middlesbrough and Cardiff defender made just 15 appearances last season, and just 11 during the 2021/22 promotion campaign with supporters not being surprise by his departure.

1 Will Steven Caulker stay at the club?

Caulker has been an important figure for Wigan, providing insight and highlighting the issues with the current ownership.

Caulker took to social media throughout the unpaid wages saga the club suffered throughout the 22/23 season, taking several swipes at the ownership.

However, with his contract coming to an end after signing in January, he will be leaving the club.

Jordan Cousins

Jordan Cousins will put an end to his injury hit spell in the North West after signing a two-year deal in 2021.

The 29-year-old midfielder manager just 26 appearances across his two years at the DW.

Gwion Edwards

Gwion Edwards will also be departing the DW this summer. He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Ross County having played the role of squad player during the club's promotion to the Championship, starting just nine games for the Latics.

Will the loan players be staying?

The club hasn't provided any detail on whether any of the loan players will stay.

So far, Daniel Sinani, Omar Rekik, Martin Kelly, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi and Ashley Fletcher will all be returning to their parent clubs with Maloney likely to source players of his own.