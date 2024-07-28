Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship survival with a great turnaround led by Danny Rohl.

Rohl has made progress with new signings and renewals for key players like Famewo and Johnson.

Players like Valentin, Paterson, and Smith face uncertainties over their future at the club.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost when Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in nine new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough.

Pierce Charles, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

With some of their key men tied down to new deals, Wednesday will be able to avoid a repeat of the scenario that saw 19 senior players out of contract this summer, highlighting the progress the club have made off the field under Rohl.

However, there are still a number of players who are set to enter the last year of their current contracts, and we looked at who will be leaving the club next summer as things stand.

Akin Famewo

Defender Akin Famewo joined Wednesday from Norwich City in the summer of 2022, and he helped his side to promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

With Marvin Johnson and Reece James out of favour, Famewo was deployed at left-back by Munoz in the early weeks of last season, and he did not look out of place in an unfamiliar position.

Famewo returned to a more natural centre-back role following Munoz's departure, and he remained an important player under Rohl, making 39 appearances in all competitions last season.

With Rohl likely to play a back four next season, Famewo will have to fight for his place with competition from Iorfa, Bernard and Michael Ihiekwe, as well as any new signings that may arrive before the end of the window, but he has shown a lot of potential during his time at Hillsborough, and the Owls could look to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Pol Valentin

Defender Pol Valentin arrived at Hillsborough from Sporting Gijon last summer, and he endured a tough start to his Wednesday career.

After a number of unconvincing performances, Valentin was dropped shortly after Rohl's arrival, but he was handed another opportunity over the festive period, and he certainly took his chance.

Valentin was one of the Owls' most improved players over the course of the campaign, and he played a key role in his side's survival, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

However, Wednesday surprisingly signed another right-back this summer in Valery, raising question marks over whether Valentin will be a regular starter next season, and he will need to prove his worth in order to earn a new contract.

Marvin Johnson

Winger Marvin Johnson joined Wednesday from Middlesbrough in August 2021, and he has become a firm fan favourite over the last three years.

Despite playing a key role in the Owls' promotion from League One in the 2022-23 campaign, Johnson was frozen out by Munoz at the start of last season, and he did not make a single appearance under the Spaniard.

Much to the delight of Wednesday supporters, Johnson was immediately brought back into the fold by Rohl, and he made a big impact, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions to help his side to safety.

With the Owls signing a natural left-back in Lowe this summer, Johnson may be deployed in a more advanced position next season, and while his game time is likely to be a little more limited, he will remain a crucial part of the squad.

Callum Paterson

Forward Callum Paterson is another player that has won the hearts of Wednesday supporters since his arrival from Cardiff City in September 2020.

Paterson's versatility makes him a huge asset for the Owls, and he has played in a host of different positions during his time at Hillsborough, including centre-back, right-back, central midfield, as a winger and as a striker.

The Scotsman struggled with injury at times last season, but he still provided two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, and his importance to the team was underlined by the fact Wednesday went unbeaten in their final six games after his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Paterson has made over 150 appearances in a Wednesday shirt so far, and after the club activated their option to extend his contract by a further year, he will be hoping to stay clear of injury and earn himself another new deal next summer.

Michael Smith

Striker Smith joined Wednesday from Rotherham United in June 2022, and he scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in 49 games in all competitions to help the club to promotion from League One in his first season at Hillsborough.

However, Smith's game time became limited in the Championship under both Munoz and Rohl, and he was linked with a move to Derby County in the January transfer window.

According to BBC Derby Sport, the Rams made a loan offer for Smith, including a "significant wage contribution", but the Owls were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

Smith remained at the club, and while he was not a regular starter in the second half of the season, he proved to be a useful player to have in the squad as Rohl took a more direct approach at times.

The 32-year-old scored just four goals in 34 games last season, casting doubt on his long-term future at the club, and with just one year remaining on his contract, Wednesday could look to cash in on him this summer.