Preston North End will be looking to push for a place in the play-offs once the 2024/25 Championship season gets underway.

Ryan Lowe’s side have been aiming towards the top six for the last few seasons, but they have drifted away as the campaign has reached its conclusion and back into the mid-table pack.

Lowe will be hoping he can change that this coming season, and one way to do that will be by adding new players to the squad.

Of course, that will be the main focus now as the transfer window is open, but soon attention will need to turn to contracts, as PNE have a lot of players in the final 12 months of their deals - although Lowe appears to be in no rush to talk about new deals for his current crop.

With that said, here we have looked at the 14 players who will exit Deepdale in 2025 if nothing changes…

Freddie Woodman

PNE signed Freddie Woodman in the 2022 transfer window from Newcastle United, and since joining the club, he has been a firm fixture inbetween the sticks.

Woodman played in all 46 league games in his first season at the club; he followed that up by playing 44 times in the Championship last season.

The former Golden Glove winner with Swansea City has kept 27 clean sheets for the Lilywhites in the second tier and will be key for the club again this season - providing he stays.

Woodman signed a three-year contract when he joined the club, which means he has now entered the final 12 months.

James Pradic

James Pradic is one of Preston’s young goalkeepers at the club and has yet to make his senior debut.

The 19-year-old joined Preston in 2019 from Charlton and has since been playing for the club’s youth team, as well as enjoying two loans at Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League.

Pradic signed a new one-year deal in May, which means unless he is given another extension, he will be free next summer.

Josh Seary

Seary has been highly thought of at PNE for years now, having signed a pre-contract professional deal before he turned 17, amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Now 19 years of age, Seary played four times in the Championship last season, totalling 25 minutes of football, while he also played 71 minutes in the EFL Cup early in the campaign against Salford City.

The defender signed a new contract in February of this year, and that contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season - it may be necessary for the teenager to head out on loan for regular game-time before his situation is assessed.

Jordan Storey

Jordan Storey arrived at Deepdale in 2018 from Exeter City, and since then, the defender has become an important part of Lowe’s defence - that is despite the Liverpudlian loaning him out to then-League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday in January 2022, which was his first transfer window as manager.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent figure in the club’s team in the last two campaigns, and there is no reason why that wouldn’t continue in the new season.

Storey will be looking to add to his 188 games for Preston this season as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, and presumably will be hoping to earn a new deal too.

Liam Lindsay

Last season's Players' Player the Year Lindsay joined the club in 2021 from Stoke City, initially on loan before agreeing permanent terms, and he signed a contract extension in December 2022 after becoming a key part of Lowe's defence.

The defender was vital for Preston last season, playing in every league game and scoring three league goals in that time.

The Lilywhites will have a decision to make about the player's future, as he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract, but there is a likelihood that Lowe and co will be doing all they can to tie the Scotsman down.

Andrew Hughes

Versatile left-sided defender Hughes has been at Deepdale since 2018, when he joined the Lilywhites from Peterborough United.

The 32-year-old has played over 200 games for the Lancashire side in his six years at the club.

Andrew Hughes' Preston stats Apps 215 Goals 9 Assists 8 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 25th)

Even at his age, Hughes continues to be an important member of Lowe’s team, as showed last season by playing 39 times in the Championship.

Hughes extended his stay at the club in January of this year, and that is now set to expire in 12 months, but Lowe could be looking for a long-term replacement for the Welshman, with reports suggesting that a left-sided defender for the back three is on the club's transfer radar.

Kian Best

Kian Best is arguably Preston’s most exciting prospect, as, at only 18 years of age, he started to feature for his hometown club last season.

Best played 12 times for Preston in the Championship, totalling 697 minutes of football, starting in five victories for the Lilywhites, and he was also capped at England under-19 level for the first time, scoring a screamer against Romania.

Best is another player in the final 12 months of his contract, after signing a two-year deal back in 2023, and with Fulham sniffing around last season, there could be potential interest in the defender.

Ryan Ledson

Ryan Ledson is one of Preston’s longest-serving players left in the squad, as he enters his seventh season at Deepdale following his 2018 move from Oxford United.

The 26-year-old has played 183 times for the Lilywhites in all competitions, with 27 appearances coming last season in the Championship.

The midfielder last signed a contract extension in 2020, which was a mammoth five-year deal, but he doesn't appear to be a starter nowadays under Lowe, so his future could be under question.

Kian Taylor

Kian Taylor was one of the young players that Lowe gave minutes to last season, although the 19-year-old midfielder played just 45 minutes in the EFL Cup aganst Salford.

Taylor, who can operate as a centre-back as well as his more natural role as a central midfielder, signed a two-year contract last summer, and he has now entered the final 12 months of that deal.

Kitt Nelson

Kitt Nelson came through the academy at Preston, playing for the club’s youth teams as well as their under-18's, and has spent time in non-league on loan at Cumbrian outfit Workington.

Nelson has yet to play for Preston’s first-team, and that time could be running out, given the fact that 17-year-old Theo Mawene appears to be now getting more chances over him.

The attacking midfielder signed a two-year deal in 2023, and he will leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season if fresh terms aren't agreed.

Duane Holmes

Holmes signed a two-year contract when he joined the Lancashire side in the 2023 summer transfer window from Huddersfield, and the USA international had a productive first season at Deepdale, scoring four goals and recording five assists in 35 Championship games.

The 29-year-old’s versatility makes him a key player to have in Lowe’s squad, and his importance will likely be on display once again in the 2024/25 campaign, although whether he starts as many games as he did in the first half of 2023/24 remains to be seen thanks to the arrivals of Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood.

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady has just finished his second season with Preston after joining the club in 2022 on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth.

The Irishman has at times divided opinion, but he has been available more often than not and put past injury issues behind him, featuring 34 times in the league in the 2022/23 season and then 32 times last season.

The wing-back hasn’t been as effective in terms of goals or assists as he has for other clubs in the past, but his experience has been vital at times under Lowe.

Brady signed a contract extension last summer, which was a two-year deal, but now aged 32, this could be a make or break season in terms of getting a further year or two.

Will Keane

Will Keane joined Preston in last year’s summer transfer window from Wigan Athletic, having bagged 12 times in the Championship for the Latics in 2022/23.

The 31-year-old had previous experience with north End, as he spent the first half of 2015-16 on loan at the club during his days with Manchester United.

Keane made an impressive impact at Deepdale last season, as he scored 13 goals in 38 league games. The forward signed a two-year contract when he arrived last summer, and will be looking to earn an extension in the coming months.

Emil Riis

The final player in this list is striker Emil Riis, who has been at the club since October 2020.

The forward joined from Danish side Randers FC as somewhat of a gamble signing, and since joining the Lilywhites, he has scored 34 goals in 136 appearances for the club.

Last season saw Riis recovering from a serious knee injury for the first half of it, and when he returned he scored six goals in 21 league appearances, showing that there were signs that the Dane was getting back to his best.

Having seen interest from Middlesbrough a few months before the knee injury was picked up in January 2023, Riis could be potentially of interest to clubs again due to his contract situation, having showed promise upon his return last season.