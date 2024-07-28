Portsmouth are finally back in the Championship after many years away from the division.

John Mousinho has guided Pompey back to the second tier of English football for what will be their first campaign in well over a decade.

The team that was last in the Championship is certainly very different to the one that has just got back there now, but the expectations on this most recent addition are much loftier.

After the amazing achievements of Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 campaign, the reminder that anything is possible will be firmly entrenched in the heads of Mousinho's playing staff.

But, no matter what happens next season, there are eight members of the current squad who aren't set to stay on at Fratton Park past the end of the upcoming season. According to Transfermarkt records, we take a look at those players - including those signed up for a loan in 2024/25.

Colby Bishop

Probably the most important, and unlikely players to leave, on this list, Colby Bishop is currently scheduled to only have one more campaign as a Portsmouth player.

There is a clause in the prolific goalscorer's contract to automatically extend it by a year though, which they will surely take up.

Regan Poole

Regan Poole had a very promising start to his career at Fratton Park, but a major ACL injury in November has kept him out of action for a long time.

Fans should be excited to welcome him back, whenever that time comes, but he'll hope that the chances of him staying haven't been affected too badly by what happened against Chesterfield.

Kusini Yengi

In a blue sea full of fantastic forwards, 25-year-old Kusini Yengi wasn't always able to make himself stand out. That said, he did rack up nine goals last season.

The club have an option to extend his stay by a year too, although that might be decided by how much he is used this time around, in a new division.

Zak Swanson

Speaking of full-backs, Zak Swanson has not long ago agreed a one-year deal with Portsmouth, meaning that he is set to become a free agent again next summer - that deal includes the option for a further 12 months.

The signing of former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams makes it more likely that Swanson, once again, is the back-up, which could lead the club to let him go when May/June rolls around again.

Samuel Silvera

Portsmouth's first loanee of the window isn't one that they have an option to buy at the end of the season, much like last year's deal for Abu Kamara.

Middlesbrough have sent Samuel Silvera to the south coast so he can get more minutes and show what he's about.

His temporary status means he's more likely than not to only spend one campaign at Fratton Park.

Anthony Scully

Injuries have really ravaged Anthony Scully and hurt his chances of being a consistent part of this team.

The winger has only played eight games in total since arriving at Fratton Park last summer.

Ben Stevenson

The midfielder was another real bit-part player for Mousinho last time out, only playing in four league fixtures.

The increase in the quality of the opposition that will coincide with their promotion makes Ben Stevenson's chances of game time even less likely, and the same effect may be had on his chances of receiving a new deal before now and the end of June.

Tom Lowery

Tom Lowery faced similar issues to that of his 27-year-old counterpart that was listed before him.

Portsmouth going from the Championship to League One is not going to do him any favours in terms of minutes, and a loan, and then a prospective release, may be on the cards.