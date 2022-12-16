“These players have suffered a lot..”- Carlos Corberan reveals what is motivating his West Brom side

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has detailed the motivations behind his West Brom side’s resurgent form in the Championship since his arrival at The Hawthorns.

West Brom hit the bottom of the Championship before Corberan’s arrival after the sacking of Steve Bruce leaving the Spaniard with plenty of work to do when it came to picking his players up.

The Baggies recorded their fourth straight win under their new head coach on Monday against Sunderland and will be looking for their fifth when they take on Rotherham tomorrow.

Speaking about the motivations behind the form, Corberan has highlighted the recent struggles of the team have inspired the players to continue improving.

He told the Express and Star: “When you are in this position in the table, you have the feeling that these players have suffered a lot.

“And when you have this suffering, I think it is a positive, because you don’t want to have this feeling again. So you fight against this type of situation, which is uncomfortable for everyone.”

West Brom have slowly improved under Corberan and certainly still have room to grow under their new head coach. Their run of results has lifted them to 17th and within eight points of the top six with many wondering whether promotion is still a possibility.

For Corberan though, he’s looking to continue picking up points regardless of their recent form.

“Every time we are on the pitch we want to achieve the three points, the main part of my work is to prepare the team to win games.

“I have full desire to go and win against Rotherham, the same as against Sunderland, the same as the first game with Sheffield and the next one.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

The Verdict

Corberan is displaying a pragmatic yet ruthless attitude. He’s acknowledged the recent struggles and identified where they can improve and he’s taking it game by game which is a cliche in football, but the right approach considering the disastrous form under Bruce.

He has good players at his disposal which almost makes his job easier as a manager as he looks to find the right solutions to keep them in good form.

It’s a difficult balancing act trying to do that while deploying his philosophy but so far it’s working for his side and with key players still coming back into full fitness, things can only get better for the Baggies.