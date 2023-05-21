Stuart Webber has opened up on his transfer record with Norwich City after their poor season in the Championship.

Norwich struggled as they looked to gain promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, a 13th place finish and seven points from the top six will mean Webber will need to plot for another campaign in the second tier.

Webber has faced criticism for the squad being unable to sustain a promotion push after injuries depleted David Wagner of experienced players.

Players Kieran Dowell, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean all suffered season-ending injuries late in the campaign, leaving an inexperienced squad for the run-in.

Stuart Webber's poor recruitment record

The squad's inability to cope with injuries towards the end of the season inevitably led to criticism of Webber's recruitment at Carrow Road this season.

However, the Sporting Director moved to defend his record, suggesting that creating a squad that can survive such crisis and remain strong throughout the season is more difficult that it seems.

Speaking to the Pink Un, Webber explained: "Tell any club in the world football to lose four senior players and expect to perform at the same level as when they had all four senior players.

[People] think it's like playing football manager. Everyone expects us to have four top senior centre backs, four top senior wingers, four top centre-midfield players. Guess what? These players cost a lot of money."

Has recruitment been good enough for Norwich City?

Whether Norwich had an injury crisis or not towards the end of the season, they failed to compete for promotion for most of the season.

They struggled under Dean Smith for consistency, even with a fully fit squad, and the same under Wagner this season suggesting the squad lacked quality.

With the likes of Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley all getting older, they haven't been replaced.

Nor has the creative void left by Emi Buendia two years ago, with several players coming into the club and failing to get going in a Canaries shirt.

That unfortunately comes back to Webber and his recruitment record. Norwich have come to the end of an exciting under Daniel Farke, and Webber has failed to deliver on the next steps to ensure the transition is smooth.

With a reset needed this summer, it will be difficult to assess how Norwich push on next season under Wagner if Webber's recruitment remains underwhelming.