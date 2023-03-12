“These lads are special” – Conor Chaplin sends passionate Ipswich message after crucial win over Bolton Wanderers

Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin has heaped praise on his teammates as they continued their fine form with a crucial 2-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys had endured a mixed start to 2023 but the win against the Trotters has seen them move to within two points of Plymouth Argyle, with automatic promotion still a very real possibility.

As expected, it was a tough game for Kieran McKenna’s side but goals from George Hirst and Cameron Burgess, with Dion Charles missing a penalty for the hosts in between, sealed the points against a Bolton side that are pushing for promotion themselves.

And, taking to Twitter, Chaplin revealed his delight with a message to the support, as he also singled out one teammate in particular.

“Great away win for all involved!! These lads are special. Also… Christian Walton😍.”

As mentioned, the Suffolk outfit are now just two points away from Plymouth with ten games to play and Ipswich could potentially move into second with a victory against Shrewsbury Town in the week.

The verdict

This was a fifth consecutive victory for Ipswich which shows they are in a very good place right now and finding form at the right time.

An away trip to Bolton was always going to be a huge test and that proved to be the case but a combination of quality and spirit ensured that they picked up a massive three points.

With Plymouth also losing, it was a great Saturday for Ipswich but they will know there is still a lot of work to do as they seek a return to the Championship.

