These could be the transfer stories that dominate at West Brom in June

West Brom didn’t have the kind of campaign they would have wanted last time out and with new boss Steve Bruce at the helm, they’ll want to make plenty of improvement next season.

The boss managed to steady the ship and get the goals flowing again and whilst he wasn’t able to take them back into the Championship’s top six, he did get some much better results from the side.

Now, he has a big summer on his hands, as he will need to sort out the squad to his liking and ensure that he can get them into those play-off spots in the 2022/23 season.

He might need to move early to get his squad to gel quicker too – so here are the transfer stories that could dominate June for the club.

West Brom swoop to sign Jed Wallace?

One of the biggest names linked with a switch to West Brom this summer is free agent Jed Wallace, who is set to swap Millwall for any number of other interested parties during the transfer window.

Wallace has an impressive record, with six goals and 12 assists in 38 league outings last time out. He’s in the peak of his career right now and the fact he is available for nothing means that he could be the bargain of the window.

The Baggies have registered their own interest and will need to move quickly before another club can step in. If they want to sort out a deal, they might need to sort something out before the end of June to ensure nobody else pounces for the player.

Darragh Lenihan wanted by Baggies with Blackburn Rovers spell set to end?

Another big name signing that the Baggies could sort out is Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn.

The defender has been excellent for the Ewood Park outfit over the last few seasons and has even been made their club captain because of his leadership at the back for the side. Despite this, it doesn’t look as though he will put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the side and could instead be out the exit door this summer.

If that is the case, then a move to the Hawthorns seems a potential destination. Steve Bruce is reportedly a fan of the player and that would mean the new boss could try and bring him in to West Brom.

Again, because of his contract situation and the mounting interest, a deal may need to be done before the end of June rather than after it.

Cedric Kipre heading out the door?

One potential player exit for West Brom though would see defender Cedric Kipre leaving the club.

The Baggies player will be allowed to leave in some capacity this summer and there is already interest in taking him elsewhere. It looks as though he could have a choice of staying in England or even heading to Scotland or Germany if he wishes.

Either way, it appears as though Steve Bruce has no plans for him and as they look to bring in players of their own, it would be good to offload Kipre quickly so that they have room in their budget for fresh faces.