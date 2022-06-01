These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Watford in June

Watford are set for a total reset as they return to the Championship following their Premier League relegation.

New head coach Rob Edwards represents what Hornets fans hope will be a step in a new direction in terms of the hire and fire culture at the club, and plenty of players are set to exit Vicarage Road.

That clear-out is necessary, with the club needing to cash in on some key assets, whilst also bringing in players that fit the system Edwards wants to deploy.

As such, here, we’ve picked out three transfer stories related to Watford that we think could dominate the news throughout this month…

Ismaila Sarr’s exit

Watford managed to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr the last time they were relegated from the Premier League but it would be a big surprise to see him do so once again next season.

There is an acceptance from both fans and seemingly the hierarchy that this is the correct time to cash in on the Senegal international and look towards the future.

Sarr had a disrupted 2021/22 campaign with injury and AFCON in the middle of the season and did not look the same as the campaign drew to a close, which may affect his value.

Nevertheless, clubs such as Crystal Palace and Newcastle have already been linked with him this summer and this is undoubtedly a transfer that will rumble on throughout the rest of this month.

Emmanuel Dennis’ exit

Another player that Watford are almost certain to cash in on this summer is Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis joined the Hornets from Club Brugge last summer and had an impressive first campaign at Vicarage Road, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists.

Those numbers in a struggling and poor Watford side have caught the eye, with rumours swirling regarding a big-money move this summer.

With a few clubs, including Newcastle and West Ham having already been mentioned, this could be a transfer that lingers on throughout the rest of this month, at least.

Daniel Bachmann’s exit

This was a transfer rumour that came out of nowhere in recent days, with current Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann being linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to the man himself, there has been contact with the Red Devils over a move that would see the Austrian deputise as number two to David De Gea.

Bachmann was Watford’s number one goalkeeper, for the most part, during their promotion-winning campaign, but played back-up to Ben Foster at Vicarage Road in the top-flight.

With Bachmann confirming the links, this is certainly one to watch as the summer approaches.