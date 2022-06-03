These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Swansea City in June

Swansea City had a season of learning under Russell Martin last season after parting company with previous head coach Steve Cooper during the summer of 2021.

The Welshman had led the Swans to within 90 minutes of a return to the Premier League, only to be denied at Wembley by Brentford, and after becoming unsettled at the apparent direction the club was going in, Cooper departed.

Martin arrived from MK Dons and it took a while for his style of play to be implemented upon the squad, but at their best, Swansea were very, very good – and yet they still only finished 15th in the Championship.

Several individuals impressed this past season though and it means that the next month or so could be very interesting when it comes to the transfer window – let’s look at the big stories that are set to occur this month.

Joel Piroe

After showing some promise for PSV’s B team, Joel Piroe headed to Swansea last summer for an initial £1 million, and there were hopes that in time, the Dutchman could become a talisman for the South Wales club.

The 22-year-old though probably exceeded any expectations, netting 22 times in 45 Championship appearances with some explosive goals scored along the way.

It does appear that Swansea’s best chances of raising transfer funds this summer are to cash in on Piroe, with his agents not interested in discussing a new deal for the forward, according to Russell Martin.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see what bids – if any – arrive at the table of the Swans.

Matthew Sorinola

One player that Martin is apparently keen to re-unite with is Matthew Sorinola, who played under the ex-Scotland international when he was head coach of MK Dons.

Sorinola flourished in League One and following an impressive 2020-21 season, the youngster secured himself a move to Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise, owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom.

The 21-year-old rarely featured in 2021-22 though, and FLW exclusively revealed at the end of April that Swansea were considering a summer swoop for the wing-back, with Martin needing to strengthen both sides of the pitch when it comes to that area of his squad.

Michael Obafemi

Another Football League World exclusive from April revealed that Swansea forward Michael Obafemi was attracting interest from the Premier League, with Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion at the time taking a keen look at the Irishman.

Since then, Watford have been relegated to become the Swans’ divisional rivals in 2022-23, so you can safely assume that they’re out of the running.

Brighton’s keenness though has been firmed up by TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook this week, so we could see the Seagulls make an offer this month for the 22-year-old, who despite having a slow start at the Swansea.com Stadium ended up netting 12 times in the Championship this past season.