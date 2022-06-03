These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Sheffield United in June

Sheffield United will once again be striving for automatic promotion next season, with the Blades narrowly missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League.

Nearly missing out on getting back to the top flight will certainly motivate the Yorkshire outfit to go one better next time out and secure promotion via the automatic positions.

Paul Heckingbottom was tasked with taking charge at Bramall Lane following the fairly swift departure of Slavisa Jokanovic, with the Serb unable to get the Blades firing during the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

Creating an excellent atmosphere around the club, felt by the players, staff and within the fans too, Heckingbottom will be eager to restore that good feeling when the new campaign comes around.

Whislt we wait and see what this summer has in store for the Yorkshire club, and how they begin next season, here, we take a look at three transfer stories that could dominate the headlines at Bramall Lane in June.

The future of Morgan Gibbs-White

A very bright spark in the Championship last season, Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a special season with the Blades, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists in 35 second-tier appearances.

An excellent dribbler and intelligent in the final third, Gibbs-White proved to be a consistent performer for the Yorkshire outfit.

It remains to be seen how likely a Sheffield United return will be for the Wolves loanee, with the 22-year-old certainly possessing what is required to jump up a division.

Sander Berge’s immediate future

Also looking a level above for a high percentage of the Championship season, Sander Berge is certainly a player that the Blades will want to keep hold of.

The talented midfielder, who has a contract that runs out in the summer of 2024 will be an integral part of the Blades’ squad next season if they are able to keep hold of him.

It is likely that if interest does surface for the 24-year-old, Sheffield United will demand a heft enough fee for his services.

Elliot Anderson

With the Blades staying in the Championship, they may make a move for the exciting Newcastle United prospect that is Elliot Anderson.

Looking at least a level above during his loan spell with Bristol Rovers, the 19-year-old’s immediate future is an exciting one.

A report from iNews has credited the Blades, as well as city rivals Sheffield Wednesday with an interest in the talented attacker.