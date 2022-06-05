These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Rotherham United in June

Rotherham United will be hoping that their stay in the Championship will extend beyond the 2022/23 season, with the Millers suffering second-tier relegation in their last 3 attempts.

Paul Warne’s side shone throughout the last campaign and will be hoping that a combination of their momentum and strong summer recruitment can work in their favour during the early stages of the next season.

Whilst we wait for domestic football to get back underway in late July, here, we take a look at three transfer stories that dominate at Rotherham in the month of June…

Michael Smith

Coming to the end of his contract, Michael Smith’s immediate future is one to keep an eye on for Rotherham fans, as well as supporters of other clubs in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several EFL clubs interested in the experienced forward, with Rotherham hoping that their talisman pens down a new deal at the New York Stadium.

Smith could be an excellent addition for lots of second-tier clubs who will be looking to bolster their frontlines this summer, however, Rotherham is the destination where he can hold on to more hope that he will see regular minutes.

Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen’s next club is another uncertain situation that Rotherham fans will look to pay close attention to as the summer gets underway.

The Preston North End winger, who is set to depart when his contract expires later this month, is wanted by the Millers, as well as Bolton Wanderers and Derby County.

The latest update via Alan Nixon’s Patreon is that the Rams are currently leading the race for the 28-year-old.

Will Grigg

Will Grigg played a fairly important role during Rotherham’s promotion last season, during his loan stint from Sunderland.

Set to be released by the Black Cats, Warne recently spoke to the Rotherham Advertiser about wanting to sign the experienced forward permanently in the summer.

With Freddie Ladapo departing, and Smith’s future yet to be decided, a move for Grigg appears to make a lot of sense, especially when factoring in the impact he had last season.