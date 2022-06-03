These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Reading in June

Championship outfit Reading simply have to have a productive summer if they are to have any chance of remaining afloat in the second tier next term, with several first-teamers already being released.

Although none of those going were any real surprise with Terell Thomas, Brandon Barker, Orjan Nyland, Felipe Araruna, Alen Halilovic and Marc McNulty failing to contribute enough to the cause during their time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, these departures mean gaps will need to be filled.

Former loanees Tom Dele-Bashiru, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman and Tom Ince have also returned to their parent clubs and though Drinkwater and Ince have since been released, the chances of the Royals recruiting both are currently unclear with the pair likely to have been big earners at their former sides.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Reading FC fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 18th 19th 20th 21st

The departures may not stop there with Andy Yiadom, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Tom Holmes, Femi Azeez, Junior Hoilett and Michael Morrison all yet to sign fresh terms in Berkshire, with John Swift already departing to West Bromwich Albion.

If they are unable to sign several players in the coming weeks, they face going into pre-season with a severe shortage of players, so it promises to be a potentially busy month in terms of transfers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And with this, we take a look at the Reading-related transfer stories that could dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.

The Joao saga

Football League World understands Championship quartet Burnley, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Watford are all keeping tabs on Lucas Joao ahead of the summer window after continuing to impress for the Royals.

He may have endured an injury-hit 2021/22 season – but he mostly impressed when he did manage to get minutes under his belt and still managed to record 10 goals and three assists in 24 appearances – an impressive total considering he was forced to undergo surgery last year.

Unfortunately for his current side, he only has one year left on his deal in Berkshire and with that, Paul Ince’s side risks losing him for free unless they cash in on him during this upcoming window or in the winter.

Considering his goalscoring pedigree, it would be no surprise to see the interested quartet launch bids for him during the summer but with the Royals unable to invest a huge amount of that potential revenue generated from his sale because of transfer restrictions, they may opt against selling him.

Gray to arrive?

According to Football Insider, Ince’s side have joined league rivals Birmingham and Cardiff City in the race for Watford forward Andre Gray, who is set to depart Vicarage Road on the expiration of his current deal this summer.

The 30-year-old registered 10 goals in 28 league displays for Queens Park Rangers during 2021/22, the sort of goal record that will be attractive to a club like the Royals who currently have a severe lack of forward options at their disposal.

As per Wales Online, Cardiff are not currently considering a move for Gray because they wouldn’t be able to offer him a sufficient wage package – and you would think the same would apply to Ince’s side if that was the case.

He may be available on a free transfer – but they face a big challenge in ensuring they minimise their wage bill and this is why the Berkshire side will be unable to give him a big pay packet. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Southwood surplus to requirements?

Football Insider also believe shot-stopper Luke Southwood has been told to find a new club by officials at the SCL Stadium, a report that came as a surprise to many supporters of the second-tier side.

Despite enduring some low moments during 2021/22 as well as some high points, the departure of Nyland looked set to give the Northern Ireland international the chance to establish himself as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper again.

However, it looks as though his time at the club may be coming to an end, leaving the likes of Jokull Andresson and Coniah Boyce-Clarke to step up and challenge a new goalkeeper.

It would be difficult to see a new shot-stopper not arriving if this report is on the money, with this area probably needing to be addressed regardless of whether Southwood leaves or not.

The 24-year-old, along with Liam Moore and George Puscas, now look favourites to depart Berkshire along with some of the club’s out-of-contract players.