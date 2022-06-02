These could be the transfer stories that dominate at QPR in June

Queens Park Rangers had a fairly good 2021-22 Championship season, although fell just short of the play-offs, ending the year sat 11th position and nine points away from the top six.

Next season the aim for the Hoops will be to go one step further and reach the play-offs to give them a chance of promotion to the top flight.

However, to do so they will need to make some additions to the squad to strengthen them in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign.

Following the departure of Mark Warburton as manager, Michael Beale has now been announced as the club’s new head coach, meaning he will need to be ready to get to work to get his side in shape for the new season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the transfer stories that may dominate at QPR this month.

Will Keane

One of the first places Beale will be looking at improving his side will be going forward, following the end of Andre Gray’s loan and Charlie Austin’s departure from the club.

The R’s will be looking for someone who can score regular goals to ensure the team are in a position to win games in their push for points next season.

According to a report from The Sun, Will Keane is someone they are interested in bringing to Loftus Road this summer.

The 29-year-old was part of the Wigan Athletic side that won promotion to the Championship this season and he did exceptionally well, scoring 26 goals and being crowned League One’s top scorer – despite predominantly playing as an attacking midfielder.

The Sun’s report also states that Watford and Sheffield United are also keen in getting the forward’s signature so QPR may face competition for this one.

Although we don’t know how he would match up at this level, given the lack of squad depth in attacking positions at QPR, Keane could be a brilliant signing if they can get it over the line.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

Daniel Ballard

Another area that QPR need to look at strengthening for next season is their back-line – especially with the future of Yoann Barbet undecided and Dion Sanderson headed back to Wolves.

According to the Evening Standard, Rangers are interested in the 22-year-old, who did a brilliant job this season on loan with Millwall where he made 30 appearances.

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting their player go on a permanent basis and therefore he could be the solution to the Hoops’ problem.

However, there would likely be interest from other sides too, so this may be a deal Beale would like to get over the line sooner rather than later.

Albert Adomah

Despite being 34-years-old, Adomah has proved to be a great asset for QPR this season in the 33 appearances he has made, in which time he also scored two goals.

The veteran has proven to be a versatile player, as well as a great leader off the pitch and could therefore serve the QPR team well both on the field and in the dressing room.

With his contract expiring this summer, his future looked unsure, although according to West London Sport, he is ‘likely’ to extend his contract with the club.

That being said, the final decision with rest of the shoulders of Beale now he has come into the club, and therefore fans will have to wait and see whether he is part of the new manager’s plans.