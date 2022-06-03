These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Preston North End in June

Preston North End are a team in upheaval this summer, with plenty of players heading out of the exit door meaning that plenty should also be arriving.

North End have released a double digit amount of players at the end of their contracts and have made even more available for transfer – and that means there will need to be incoming business too in order to fill in the gaps left by those on their way out of Deepdale.

It could be a busy June, July and August for the Championship club – and there will be a wealth of transfer stories that unravel at PNE over the summer window, of that there will be no doubt.

As for June though, here are the stories that could dominate at the club.

Andre Gray on his way in?

PNE will be on the hunt for a new striker this summer, with Cameron Archer having returned to his parent club of Aston Villa.

That leaves space for Preston to try and improve their frontline and with the goals in short supply in that strikeforce outside of Emil Riis, they will definitely need reinforcements.

Rather than looking for another younger option though, it appears that Ryan Lowe has his sights set on a deal for Andre Gray.

A deal won’t be easily done, with several other Championship outfits now keen to snap him up after news of his impending release.

PNE though could arguably offer him more first-team football than anywhere else and considering he bagged ten goals last season, his record will make Lowe want him even more.

They’ll want to get business done then before anyone else – and that could mean they spend the majority of June trying to strike up a deal so that they can add him to their ranks when his contract runs out.

Benji Siegrist on the radar?

Another area that Preston will certainly need to target this summer is in goal.

The Lilywhites currently don’t have a single first-team goalkeeper in their squad and will need maybe two or three options to join during the transfer window.

One name that has emerged as an early target is Benji Siegrist of Dundee United and again a deal could be done early on.

He’s been made available for a free after leaving Scotland, with Dundee United not signing him on to a fresh agreement.

That means a move over to England could be on the cards and the possibility of being a first-team option at Deepdale could be too good to turn down.

With clubs likely to be sniffing around and his deal up at the end of June, that could be another deal that gets done before the month is out.

Where will Tom Barkhuizen go?

Tom Barkhuizen though is one name that will be heading out of the exit door at Deepdale upon the expiry of his contract.

He’s been a mainstay in the side throughout his tenure with the Lilywhites but after injuries hampered his season and he struggled to get onto the field too much, Ryan Lowe has decided that now is the time to move on from the winger.

There’s no shortage of interest though, with Derby, Bolton and Rotherham all ready to give him a go in League One.

Derby are the most high profile of those sides, with the Rams looking to get back into the second tier and they would no doubt be able to offer him regular gametime too.

Rotherham though are already in the Championship and could give him the chance to continue to test his luck in the second division.

Either way, it looks like he has his pick of teams to choose from – and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.