These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Portsmouth in June

The summer transfer window will certainly be an interesting one at Portsmouth.

Having fallen short of claiming a League One play-off place during the 2021/22 season, Pompey are again preparing for another push for promotion to the Championship next time around.

If they are to do that, then the club will no doubt need to have a strong summer transfer window, in order to ensure that they have a squad capable of competing for at least a top six finish.

That however, will be impacted by both incomings and outgoings at Fratton Park over the course of the coming weeks.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three transfer stories that could dominate around Portsmouth over the month of June.

Kyle Wootton pursuit

One deal that Portsmouth may be keen to get done quickly this summer, revolves around Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, who scored 19 goals in 43 National League games this season.

It has recently been reported that Wootton is keen to join Pompey this summer as his contract with his current club expires, and that is something that the League One side may be keen to take advantage of quickly.

With a number of other clubs having also been credited with an interest in the striker, Portsmouth may want to try and get this signing over the line soon, before another side beat them to it.

Possible loan player reunions

Loan players played a key part for Portsmouth in the second half of the this season, with Blackburn defender Hayden Carter and Leicester striker George Hirst both standout performers for the club.

Not surprisingly, Portsmouth are seemingly keen on bringing the pair back to Fratton Park for next season, something which would provide a big boost for the club both on the pitch and in the stands, where both were popular players.

However, if Pompey are unable to bring one or both of the duo back this summer, they may want to know that sooner or rather than later so they can move on to other targets, meaning the situation around the pair may well become clear in the next few weeks.

Michael Jacobs future to be decided

In terms of current Portsmouth players, one whose future is still to be decided, is winger Michael Jacobs.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, but is in talks over a new deal, although there is interest from League Two, with Mansfield and former club Northampton both among those who are said to be keen on a deal.

Given the fact Jacobs may well be keen to have his future decided sooner rather than later so he can set his plans out going forward, this is one that all involved may want to have decided quickly.