These could be the transfer stories that dominate at Oxford United in June

Oxford United fell away at the worst possible time in League One, but still put together a very enterprising and exciting season under Karl Robinson.

The Yellows were joint top scorers in League One and would have been heavily fancied if they were able to cement a position in the top six.

After finishing in the play-offs in both 2019/20 and 2020/21, eighth was a disappointing finish, but considering what they were up against, it is hard to fault the players or Robinson for that matter.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfer stories that dominate at Oxford in June…

Elliott Moore

Former England U20 international Elliott Moore has stepped up to senior football very well in the last two and a half seasons and is Oxford’s captain at centre back.

The 25-year-old graduated from the youth system at Leicester City and is one of the most well-rounded defenders at League One level.

Robinson’s aesthetically pleasing style of football has seen the likes of Rob Dickie and Rob Atkinson flourish in recent years, and Moore is no different.

The 25-year-old should be playing at second tier level very soon and is of interest to Bristol City this summer.

The Yellows have triggered a one year extension in his contract this summer, but that will not be enough to deter all interest in his services.

Luke McNally

Luke McNally was linked with a seven-figure move to Tottenham Hotspur in late March.

The 22-year-old is similarly gifted to Moore with the ball at his feet, but is even more astute at breaking the lines, and with the growth of three at the back he will not be short of admirers.

The Yellows are still in a strong position with his contract running for another two years, but it would not be a surprise for interest to spark up again as preparations heat up for the new campaign.

Alex Gorrin

Oxford are set to tie Alex Gorrin down for next season at least at the Kassam Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder has had his injury troubles in recent years but on his day is amongst the elite in the division.

The 28-year-old, who arrived from Motherwell in the summer of 2019, will leave the club on a free this summer when his deal expires, should negotiations breakdown, but at the moment Oxford are in the driving seat.

There could be further twists if second tier interest emerges.